Scammers Are ‘on the Move' Now That the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live, Warns FTC. Watch Out for 5 Red Flags

Education Department Could Flag Up to 5 Million Student Loan Relief Applications for Review — What to Do If Yours Is Among Them
Between 1 million and 5 million student loan borrowers who apply for forgiveness may be asked to provide additional information to verify their eligibility. Here's what you need to know if that happens to you. The U.S. Department of Education's application for student loan forgiveness, which officially went live earlier...
Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program
A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it...
Customers Battle to Regain Billions in Bitcoin the DOJ Recovered in Its Largest Seizure of Stolen Crypto
When the Justice Department announced it seized billions in stolen cryptocurrency earlier this year, it seemed like great news for victims of a hack that drained around $70 million from customers' accounts on the Bitfinex trading platform in 2016. "It was the biggest relief of my life," said Frankie Cavazos,...
