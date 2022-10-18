ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ0NJ_0iddWqaB00

Email announcements to community@reflector.com for free publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.

Revival

King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 21. Guest evangelists will be Milton and Melvin Worthington. For more information contact, Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.

Ghost walk

Farmville Community Arts Council will host its second annual ghost walk tours beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29. Check-in is at the gallery next to Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. Walking tours, limited to 12 participants each, start every few minutes. Tickets are $13. Call 753-3832 or visit https://bit.ly/ghostwalk2022.

Gospel program

Poplar Hill FWBC, 5761 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden, will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. It will feature The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston, Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden, Frank Ingram and The New Soul Speakers of Ayden. There will be a free will offering. Contact Deacon Floyd at 412-4629.

Legacy Days

The Grifton History Museum and Catechna Indian Village, 437-A Creekshore Drive, will host the John Lawson Legacy Days Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Events run 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, including live music with Morgan Hudson Vickers and a night-time cannon firing on Contentnea Creek. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with historical presentations by Dr. Arwin Smallwood, Dr. Michael Brantley and Edwin Averette, Civil War and colonial encampments, tours, daytime cannon firings and more. Visit johnlawsonlegacydays.org and facebook.com/JohnLawsonLegacyDays.

Canine Crawl

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on, Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games and the vendor village. Free. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.

Aces for Autism

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.

Farm Bureau

The annual members meeting of the Pitt County Farm Bureau is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at The Cotton Barn, 942 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville. The meeting will focus solely on the business of the corporation. The meeting will not include a meal or door prizes.

Historical Ghost Walk

The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a historical ghost walk starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Guided small groups leave every 20 minutes. Tour features true stories with live re-enactments. Last group departs at 8:20 p.m. and spaces are limited. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10-16, collected at gate. Call 252-531-2771 to reserve a space or email ecvafm@gmail.com with your contact information and preferred date and time.

Youth Arts Festival

The annual Community Youth Arts Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature visual artists’ booths where children can participate in creative activities as well as performance activities like puppet making, storytelling, music and theater. The event is a joint project of Greenville Recreation & Parks, ECU’s School of Art & Design, the Pitt County Arts Council, and the Arts Education programs of Pitt County Schools.

Fright Fest

The Town of Winterville and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will host Fright Fest 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 downtown. Visit the Main and Mill parking lot for food and ice cream trucks, vendors, games, raffles, giveaways and more. Walk down Railroad Street to visit candy stations and businesses that will host games and activities.

Snow Hill trunk or treat

Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It’s sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.

Farmville trick or treat

The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.

Veterans Day

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., and the Ruritan Club of Winterville will present the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Winterville Museum starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event will include a bell ringing promptly at 11 a.m. Flags from all branches of military service will be on display at the museum. For more information, please contact First Sergeant Retired John Relford at 252-413-8705 or e-mail at jcrelford39@gmail.com

Nickels for Know-How

A referendum on 15-cent assessment to fund research and extension projects is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Pitt County at the Pitt County Extension Office, 403 Government Circle. The “Nickels for Know How” referendum allows users and producers of feed or fertilizer to decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds of feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. Call Mitch Smith, Pitt County agricultural extension agent at 252-902-1704 for more information.

Farmville Tree Lighting

The Town of Farmville will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. This event will be held at the Walter B. Jones Town Common and will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus.

A Taste of Farmville

Farmville will host its Taste of Farmville event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown. Enjoy extended shopping hours, refreshments and music from local merchants.

Christmas Parade

Farmville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
pittcc.edu

ECHS Introduces Students to Renaissance with Outdoor Fair

WINTERVILLE—The Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) on Pitt Community College’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period. Held Wednesday afternoon, the 2nd Annual ECHS Renaissance...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 18, 19 & 20

John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier. Maxine Lynch, Wilmington. Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Social district in New Bern in discussion again

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Social districts continue to be a huge topic of discussion for communities throughout North Carolina, including in Eastern North Carolina. However, one city put the idea aside a few months ago and now some are wanting to revisit the option.  Several business owners have mixed feelings on the idea of […]
NEW BERN, NC
hbsdealer.com

Coltrain Hardware: The story of Shane and Sarah

One couple takes on an abandoned building and restarts a life – and a town – in hardware. Sarah: “Hey babe; I’m gonna leave my hairdresser job.”. Shane: “Okay.” <Pause.> “Let’s open one.”. And that was how it began…. the journey to...
AYDEN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Social districts take effect in Greenville

Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Toys for Tots applications open for families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are quickly approaching, which means the annual Toys for Tots sign-up is underway. With inflation at a record high, some families may struggle to see as many toys as before under the Christmas tree. The Toys for Tots program helps to bring toys to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fish and Farm Festival coming to Aurora this weekend

AURORA, N.C. – Aurora will be hosting a two-day event that honors the jobs and people that make the town so special. The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a two-day event being held in Aurora and incorporates two professions that are a big part of the town and its […]
AURORA, NC
WNCT

PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training.    All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Fire/Rescue chief urges fire safety ahead of cold weather

It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Ameri. It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Amerihealth Caritas. Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month. Updated: 4 hours...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Homecoming parade takes to Greenville streets

On Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. the East Carolina University Homecoming Weekend Parade occurred along 5th Street in Greenville, NC, from Hilltop Street to Evans Street. Many different organizations were showcased in the parade. There were cars that displayed individual ECU Captain of the Ship finalists, large groups of ECU cheerleaders strutting with their uniforms, various businesses from the Greenville area, multiple Greek organizations with their spirit wear on as well as different educational departments from ECU such as the College of Business.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure

WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

VIDEO: Beaufort County Candidate Forum 2022

The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Daily News partnered to present the Beaufort County Candidate Forum Oct. 17, 2022 at Beaufort County Community College. The event featured candidates for NC House of Representatives, Beaufort County Commissioner, Beaufort County Board of Education and Beaufort County Sheriff. Click the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
383
Followers
647
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy