Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

Revival

King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will have revival services at 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 21. Guest evangelists will be Milton and Melvin Worthington. For more information contact, Pastor Bruce Jones at 252-714-2440.

Ghost walk

Farmville Community Arts Council will host its second annual ghost walk tours beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29. Check-in is at the gallery next to Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. Walking tours, limited to 12 participants each, start every few minutes. Tickets are $13. Call 753-3832 or visit https://bit.ly/ghostwalk2022.

Gospel program

Poplar Hill FWBC, 5761 Stokestown St. John Road, Ayden, will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. It will feature The Anointed Pearls of Faith of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston, Nate and The Anointed Angels of Ayden, Frank Ingram and The New Soul Speakers of Ayden. There will be a free will offering. Contact Deacon Floyd at 412-4629.

Legacy Days

The Grifton History Museum and Catechna Indian Village, 437-A Creekshore Drive, will host the John Lawson Legacy Days Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Events run 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, including live music with Morgan Hudson Vickers and a night-time cannon firing on Contentnea Creek. The festival continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with historical presentations by Dr. Arwin Smallwood, Dr. Michael Brantley and Edwin Averette, Civil War and colonial encampments, tours, daytime cannon firings and more. Visit johnlawsonlegacydays.org and facebook.com/JohnLawsonLegacyDays.

Canine Crawl

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on, Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games and the vendor village. Free. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will open 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.

Aces for Autism

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson will headline the ninth annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Robertson, a best-selling author and speaker, is CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander and was featured on an A&E network show with his family. Visit acesforautismnc.com for more information.

Farm Bureau

The annual members meeting of the Pitt County Farm Bureau is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at The Cotton Barn, 942 Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville. The meeting will focus solely on the business of the corporation. The meeting will not include a meal or door prizes.

Historical Ghost Walk

The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host a historical ghost walk starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29. Guided small groups leave every 20 minutes. Tour features true stories with live re-enactments. Last group departs at 8:20 p.m. and spaces are limited. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10-16, collected at gate. Call 252-531-2771 to reserve a space or email ecvafm@gmail.com with your contact information and preferred date and time.

Youth Arts Festival

The annual Community Youth Arts Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature visual artists’ booths where children can participate in creative activities as well as performance activities like puppet making, storytelling, music and theater. The event is a joint project of Greenville Recreation & Parks, ECU’s School of Art & Design, the Pitt County Arts Council, and the Arts Education programs of Pitt County Schools.

Fright Fest

The Town of Winterville and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce will host Fright Fest 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 downtown. Visit the Main and Mill parking lot for food and ice cream trucks, vendors, games, raffles, giveaways and more. Walk down Railroad Street to visit candy stations and businesses that will host games and activities.

Snow Hill trunk or treat

Several Snow Hill organizations will host a trunk or treat from 6-10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Greene County Sports Complex, 84 N. Perry Drive. The event will feature a bounce house, face painting, food vendors, a DJ and more. It’s sponsored by the Snow Hill Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and the Greene Central High School National Honor Society.

Farmville trick or treat

The town of Farmville will host its third annual Halloween Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This old-fashioned Halloween event will be held all over Farmville at participating businesses and homes. A list of participating homes and businesses will be available closer to the event. Follow the event at https://fb.me/e/3stNS5aK3.

Veterans Day

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., and the Ruritan Club of Winterville will present the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Winterville Museum starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event will include a bell ringing promptly at 11 a.m. Flags from all branches of military service will be on display at the museum. For more information, please contact First Sergeant Retired John Relford at 252-413-8705 or e-mail at jcrelford39@gmail.com

Nickels for Know-How

A referendum on 15-cent assessment to fund research and extension projects is scheduled for Nov. 17 in Pitt County at the Pitt County Extension Office, 403 Government Circle. The “Nickels for Know How” referendum allows users and producers of feed or fertilizer to decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds of feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. Call Mitch Smith, Pitt County agricultural extension agent at 252-902-1704 for more information.

Farmville Tree Lighting

The Town of Farmville will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. This event will be held at the Walter B. Jones Town Common and will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus.

A Taste of Farmville

Farmville will host its Taste of Farmville event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown. Enjoy extended shopping hours, refreshments and music from local merchants.

Christmas Parade

Farmville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.

