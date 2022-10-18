Read full article on original website
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
NBC San Diego
Sen. Lindsey Graham Loses Appeals Court Bid to Stall Testimony in Trump Election Interference Probe
A federal appeals court rejected a request by Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena for his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump for possible election interference. Graham, R-S.C., had asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a federal judge's order compelling his testimony pending...
NBC San Diego
Trump Lashes Out at Judge Who Said Former President Knowingly Pushed False Voter Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results
Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
Business Insider
Biden says it's his 'intention' to seek reelection and that the first lady thinks 'we're doing something very important'
"I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention," Biden said. "My intention is to run again. And we have time to make that decision."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
NBC San Diego
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
NBC San Diego
Steve Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison for Defying Jan. 6 Panel Subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also...
Here’s what the decision blocking student debt forgiveness plan means
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, halting the administration’s ability to dole out up to $20,000 in relief to student borrowers. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a stay on the program Friday after an appeal from...
NBC San Diego
FBI Found Documents Containing Classified Intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump’s Florida residence and club during the...
