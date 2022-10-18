ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

Budd: Inflation raising ranks of 'persuadable' voters

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YAla_0iddWH8600

EDENTON — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd said during a visit to Chowan County last week that rising inflation is making more voters “persuadable” who might not previously have considered voting for him.

“I’m for an economy that helps everybody,” Budd said.

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate blamed policies of President Joe Biden for severe inflation, and said his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley would vote “in lock-step” with Biden.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, and Budd, a North Carolina congressman and close ally of former President Donald Trump, are in what most observers consider a tight race for the Senate seat being vacated this year by GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who chose not to seek re-election.

Walking across a parking lot toward the oil roasting plant at Jimbo’s Jumbos in Edenton, Budd briefly fielded questions from the Chowan Herald, Daily Advance and Wall Street Journal. He told a Journal reporter who asked about how many voters he thought remained persuadable that he believes that number is increasing because of inflation numbers announced Thursday that show the problem worsening.

The Associated Press reported that consumer prices, excluding food and energy costs, which are considered more volatile, soared 6.6% from a year ago. That’s the fastest such pace in four decades, The AP said.

Budd said employment and economic prosperity for people of color was much better when Trump was president than it is now. After Budd mentioned people of color, the Wall Street Journal asked Budd about controversial comments on reparations by Republican Tommy Turbeville.

According to The AP, Tuberville told people attending an election rally in Nevada last week that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” The remark has drawn a strong rebuke from Black leaders who see them as stereotyping Black Americans as people who commit crimes.

Budd said he doesn’t think people are concerned about comments by a candidate in another state but are focused on the economy and their struggles to pay for necessities such as food and fuel.

Likewise, Budd waved his hand dismissively when asked by The Daily Advance about the work of the January 6 Committee, which on Thursday unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify before the panel. Budd said no voters had asked about the Jan. 6 panel as he has campaigned all over the state.

What people are asking about and care about is being able to afford to pay their power bill, fill their gas tank and educate their children, he said. People are also concerned about crime and about their children dying from the fentanyl that he claims is coming into the country over the southern border.

“People are talking about inflation,” Budd said. “They are concerned about crime.”

Energy can be affordable if America develops its own energy resources, including natural gas, Budd said.

“We don’t need to keep going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia like Joe Biden has done,” Budd said. “That should never have happened in the first place.”

America has not developed its own abundant energy resources in order to be energy independent, he said.

“That shows a lack of leadership,” Budd said.

Budd told the Chowan Herald he supports broadband and other infrastructure that will support entrepreneurship in rural areas. Students need to understand that while there are good economic opportunities in the nation’s cities, there are also good opportunities in small towns and rural areas for people to build and grow businesses.

“It’s a great place to raise a family,” Budd said, referring to northeastern North Carolina and other rural areas in the state and nation.

Jimbo’s Jumbo’s sales representative B.J. Potts showed Budd a slide presentation called “Peanut 101” and led him on a tour of the state-of-the-art oil roasting plant.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Perquimans Weekly

Davis weighs in on student debt, abortion, inflation

GREENVILLE — Starting today, voters in North Carolina will begin casting early votes for a host of local, state and federal offices. In the 1st Congressional District, which includes Perquimans County, state Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, is running against Republican Sandy Smith for the right to succeed U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who is not seeking re-election. The Daily Reflector recently asked both Davis and Smith a series of questions...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Fundraising PACs Lose $13 Million in Three Months

Former President Donald Trump’s political committees raised about $24 million in the last three months, an eye-popping sum to be sure. But an analysis of his filings shows that the embattled ex-president also spent more than $37 million over the same period, coming out with a net loss of around $13 million.
The Perquimans Weekly

Republican congressional candidate refutes allegations

ROCKY MOUNT — Character assassination is part and parcel of American politics. Candidates for office routinely face accusations that they’re dishonest, self-serving, greedy or racist. In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, television ads have portrayed Republican Sandy Smith as being psychologically unhinged. She’s been accused of being an abusive mother, a spousal abuser and a violent neo-fascist. If the frequently aired ads have negatively affected Smith’s campaign, there was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

Letter: Back candidates who reject 'independent legislature theory'

One of the fundamental principles of the U.S. system of government is that the legislative and executive bodies are limited by a constitution. Whether the constitution has been violated is determined by a judicial system that should be independent of the other branches of government. This was adopted by the states as well, and it is an important protector of freedom. The N.C. Legislature has attacked this principle by taking to the U.S. Supreme Court a theory that the N.C. Supreme Court cannot exercise oversight...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Postcards from Ukraine: Ukrainians upcycling Putin's bomb parts into art

Who doesn’t love Pinterest boasting snappy images of bourbon barrels fashioned into bathroom sinks? Deconstructed wooden pallets made into all manner of shabby chic homeware? Vinyl records turned into snack bowls? Go on Etsy’s website and you can buy some of these “upcycled” items. Peacetime adorable right? What about wartime creativity? Specifically, bomb-art? A little something for the family room. Brought to you by Ukrainian ingenuity. Cluster bombs, a favorite...
The Independent

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million

A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...
The Perquimans Weekly

Wokeness, CRT undermine our military's effectiveness

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines the word “woke” as someone ‘aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice),’ and identified as U.S. slang. It originated in African American English and gained more widespread use beginning in 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. By the end of that same decade it was also being applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning.” The question many Americans today...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
352
Followers
725
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy