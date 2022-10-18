Budd: Inflation raising ranks of 'persuadable' voters

EDENTON — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd said during a visit to Chowan County last week that rising inflation is making more voters “persuadable” who might not previously have considered voting for him.

“I’m for an economy that helps everybody,” Budd said.

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate blamed policies of President Joe Biden for severe inflation, and said his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley would vote “in lock-step” with Biden.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, and Budd, a North Carolina congressman and close ally of former President Donald Trump, are in what most observers consider a tight race for the Senate seat being vacated this year by GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who chose not to seek re-election.

Walking across a parking lot toward the oil roasting plant at Jimbo’s Jumbos in Edenton, Budd briefly fielded questions from the Chowan Herald, Daily Advance and Wall Street Journal. He told a Journal reporter who asked about how many voters he thought remained persuadable that he believes that number is increasing because of inflation numbers announced Thursday that show the problem worsening.

The Associated Press reported that consumer prices, excluding food and energy costs, which are considered more volatile, soared 6.6% from a year ago. That’s the fastest such pace in four decades, The AP said.

Budd said employment and economic prosperity for people of color was much better when Trump was president than it is now. After Budd mentioned people of color, the Wall Street Journal asked Budd about controversial comments on reparations by Republican Tommy Turbeville.

According to The AP, Tuberville told people attending an election rally in Nevada last week that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” The remark has drawn a strong rebuke from Black leaders who see them as stereotyping Black Americans as people who commit crimes.

Budd said he doesn’t think people are concerned about comments by a candidate in another state but are focused on the economy and their struggles to pay for necessities such as food and fuel.

Likewise, Budd waved his hand dismissively when asked by The Daily Advance about the work of the January 6 Committee, which on Thursday unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify before the panel. Budd said no voters had asked about the Jan. 6 panel as he has campaigned all over the state.

What people are asking about and care about is being able to afford to pay their power bill, fill their gas tank and educate their children, he said. People are also concerned about crime and about their children dying from the fentanyl that he claims is coming into the country over the southern border.

“People are talking about inflation,” Budd said. “They are concerned about crime.”

Energy can be affordable if America develops its own energy resources, including natural gas, Budd said.

“We don’t need to keep going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia like Joe Biden has done,” Budd said. “That should never have happened in the first place.”

America has not developed its own abundant energy resources in order to be energy independent, he said.

“That shows a lack of leadership,” Budd said.

Budd told the Chowan Herald he supports broadband and other infrastructure that will support entrepreneurship in rural areas. Students need to understand that while there are good economic opportunities in the nation’s cities, there are also good opportunities in small towns and rural areas for people to build and grow businesses.

“It’s a great place to raise a family,” Budd said, referring to northeastern North Carolina and other rural areas in the state and nation.

Jimbo’s Jumbo’s sales representative B.J. Potts showed Budd a slide presentation called “Peanut 101” and led him on a tour of the state-of-the-art oil roasting plant.