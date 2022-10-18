ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

YouTube in U-turn over 4K content restrictions

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tqth4_0iddWFMe00

A few weeks ago, we reported that YouTube was exploring ways to save money and increase revenue by converting more users into paying customers with experiments including increasing the number of unskippable ads and limiting 4K viewing to Premium subscribers only.

During a recent trial, non-subscribers were unable to select 4K/2160p as a video resolution, with the option instead tagged as 'Premium'. YouTube Premium currently costs £11.99 / $11.99 / AU$14.99 a month and gives you various perks, including no ads, YouTube Music Premium, and downloads for offline viewing/listening.

News of the potential change led to widespread online outrage from viewers, and it now appears as though the trial has been officially been terminated, according to various online posts.

One tweet concerning the issue from from Team YouTube said, "We've fully turned off this experiment. Viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership."

See more

There's been no official statement from the company, but the reasoning behind the decision is likely to include negative user feedback over the prospect of 4K, which has been available for free on the platform since 2010 (long before the likes of Netflix and Amazon), suddenly being capped.

YouTube's origins as a site for creators to share their content led to it being at the forefront of the hi-res revolution and, since 2015, has also been the primary online resource for 8K video.

But perhaps its past efforts to provide both a high-quality, future-proofed, free, ad-supported platform and Premium perks have made it more difficult for the streamer to switch up the status quo compared to other services.

Google, which owns YouTube, is far from alone in its efforts to increase profitability in the face of an oversaturated streaming marketplace and widespread global recession.

For a long time, Netflix has only let subscribers to its premium plan enjoy 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos content. But it will soon introduce a far cheaper ad-supported subscription tier , which it announced in April in partnership with Microsoft .

Meanwhile, Spotify has long made non-paying customers endure adverts, but reports suggest it may soon be launching a Platinum service that is double the price of its current Premium subscription plan, finally offering higher-quality audio and other benefits, including limited ads during podcasts.

MORE

Which streaming service should I subscribe to in October?

I've seen the picture quality update coming to Sky Glass, and it's amazing

11 of the best music documentaries to watch on Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The 7 Best Free Streaming Services

Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
AOL Corp

YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K

It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
Variety

Behind Netflix and Disney+’s Dash for Streaming Ad Cash

Just over three years ago, Netflix unequivocally shot down the idea that it would ever roll out an ad-supported streaming service. “When you read speculation that we are moving into selling advertising, be confident that this is false,” the streamer said in its second-quarter 2019 investor letter. “We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction.” Clearly, Netflix’s thinking about advertising has changed. Both Netflix and Disney+ are launching ad-based tiers this fall, seeking to broaden their addressable markets and tap...
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
AOL Corp

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
The Verge

YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature

YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
GAMINGbible

Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing

Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
Popular Science

The toll to scroll: Netflix introduces new fees for ‘extra users’

Netflix announced its solidified plans to curb all your sneaky, sneaky password sharing during yesterday’s quarterly earnings call—an “extra user” up-charge is coming for US subscribers in early 2023. Rumors of the fee first began circulating earlier this year, when word got out that the streaming giant was testing the change within its Latin American user base, but Tuesday’s declaration of war on account sharing makes it an all-but-done deal.
Motley Fool

9 Little-Known Perks of a Hulu Subscription

Hulu is part of a new wave of entertainment. Cutting the cable cord and switching to a streaming service can help you save money. Since 2008, Hulu has grown from a relatively small streaming service to a juggernaut. Hulu offers subscription options for every budget. To quote the lyrical genius...
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Android Police

Google TV now lets you curate content for your kids and supervise their YouTube shenanigans

Last year, Google made Google TV better by including dedicated kids profiles, so they don’t accidentally stumble upon inappropriate and dangerous content online. However, these features aren’t the ideal solution to restrict content for children yet. However, Google seems to be getting there with three new kids mode features — content recommendations, controlled watchlists, and supervised YouTube access for older kids.
Polygon

Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances

Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said in an impassioned, tearful stream on Saturday that she is being manipulated and abused by her husband. Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her husband, who was not named, has forced her to stream, threatened to hurt her dogs, and has taken control of her finances and bank account.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

188
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy