Get closer to the fearsome flying mammal at the Swaner Preserve Soar With Bats exhibit

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Are you afraid of flying mammals or their vampiric cousins? Or maybe you are just a fan of the caped crusader and bat imitator? Either way, Swaner Preserve is holding a weekly exhibit perfect for a closer look at bats during this spooky season.

Swaner Preserve’s Soar with Bats presentations will be on Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 19 to January 8, 2023, giving you many opportunities to learn more about the only mammal capable of sustained flight.

The exhibit description reads:

“Throughout history, bats have been associated with magic, sorcery, and superstition. Bats have symbolized good and evil. Today, bats are looked at as indicator species for the health of the environment and continue to fascinate people around the world.”

Tickets to the unique exhibit will cost $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12, with discounts for members of the Preserve.


