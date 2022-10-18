Nicky Hilton Shimmers in Silver Dress & Crystal Aquazzura Stilettos at Golden Heart Awards 2022

Nicky Hilton gave elegant glamour a night-out twist for the God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Hilton was notably one of the event’s co-chairs, alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Sutton Foster, Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night, the French Sole collaborator posed in a shimmering Michael Kors Collection dress. Hailing from Kors’ spring 2022 collection, her midi-length number featured sparkling silver flowers embroidered across its sleeveless silhouette. The dramatic piece was cinched with a metallic silver belt, similarly to its presentation o the runway. Finishing Hilton’s ensemble was a crystal-covered clutch, as well as sparkling stud earrings and a chain-link bracelet.

When it came to footwear, the “Paris in Love” star finished her ensemble with a sparkling set of Aquazzura sandals. Her $1,350 Tequila style featured metallic silver soles, topped with clear PVC ankle, crossed toe and slingback straps embellished with gleaming crystals. Giving the set a slick finish were 4-inch stiletto heels, providing Hilton with a monochromatic and sharp height boost.

The Golden Heart Awards annually celebrate and raise funds for charity God’s Love We Deliver, in partnership with Michael Kors . The 2022 gala, held at the Glasshouse in New York City and hosted by Billy Porter, honored Jessica Alba , Huma Abedin, Bella Hadid and Karen Pearl. The evening featured a dinner, live auction and performance by Lea Michele. Its guest list was equally star-studded, including Nicky Hilton, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Ari Parker and Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer in attendance.

