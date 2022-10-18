ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

A Tennessee lineman vomited on the field against Alabama, then used the moment to intimidate his opponents

By Meredith Cash
 4 days ago

Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

  • The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off a thrilling 52-49 upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday.
  • Vols lineman Jeremiah Crawford vomited on the field as his team trailed in the fourth quarter.
  • The 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior then nodded his head towards his opponents as an intimidation tactic.

The Tennessee Volunteers gutted out a massive 52-49 upset against the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide to secure their first victory of the rivalry in 16 years.

And one Vols player took "gutting it out" to a whole new level.

With his team down seven midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday's thriller at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford casually leaned out of the huddle and vomited on his home turf. But instead of taking the moment to step away from the gridiron or even wipe his mouth, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior simply lifted his head and nodded towards his opponents across the line of scrimmage, as if to say, "You don't want to mess with this."

Take a look (if you can stomach it):

There's no way to be sure that Crawford's creative antics made the difference, but that very same drive, the Vols tied the game with a touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt. Just a few minutes later, Tennessee had its long-awaited victory in hand.

Crawford addressed his "puke and rally" — which was caught on camera for the world to see — on social media after the game. He thanked Volunteers fans for "all the support" during the game, then acknowledged that "Vol fam didn't take a break tonight .. I wasn't about to either 🤢🤣."

He's also mused about potential name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that may emerge from the now-viral moment. Crawford even tagged TUMS and Pepto-Bismol on Twitter in an attempt to grab the brands' attention.

Crawford and his undefeated squad will face UT Martin Saturday before playing back-to-back games against ranked opponents. Tennessee will host the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats on October 29, before heading to Georgia to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs a week later.

Read the original article on Insider

