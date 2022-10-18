Brice, Bentley, McGraw to headline 2023 Country Jam

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice will headline Country Jam USA next summer, as the festival moves to its new grounds on the north side of Eau Claire, in Chippewa County.

Jam general manager Kathy Wright said she put together the lineup with the goal of having a great debut in their nearly 160-acre site on the west side of Highway T, along 20th Avenue. The festival had been held in the town of Union for the past 33 years.