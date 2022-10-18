Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Gamespot
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Story Recap -- What To Know Before MW2
Call of Duty campaigns have shipped with nearly every game in the series, and 2019's Modern Warfare reboot featured a new, gritty--or grittier--take on the first-person shooter genre. Its story featured an action-packed blend of action, intrigue, and mustaches, and if you're preparing to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, we'll get you caught up. Here's a recap of everything that happened in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And if you want a video version of this recap, it's embedded below.
Gamespot
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Start Time And How To Watch
Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20. It'll feature information on some of the biggest upcoming horror games, including a remake of the classic Resident Evil 4. Here's how to watch and what to expect. How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase.
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Gamespot
Meet The Hackers Fighting To Customize Your Steam Client
Do you like the way your Steam client looks? It's a question that many of us never even think to ask. But in a tech-obsessed world that lets us customize everything from your phone's background to your colorful internet browser, it seems fair to consider. Yet the process of customizing...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Review - Just Like Old Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's story picks up three years after the events of 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare. Captain Price's iconic Task Force 141 is now fully assembled and, of course, another threat of global terrorism has emerged. Fresh new mechanics, more flexibility in how you complete missions, and a host of callbacks to the original series make Modern Warfare 2's campaign feel satisfying despite an increase in difficulty.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Hanzo Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, turning the hero shooter into a free-to-play title. This change also adds new heroes, new maps, and a new mode, Push. This also means that Overwatch has officially switched to a 5v5 instead of a 6v6, dropping one of the tanks on each team. This means that the balance and meta of the game have changed drastically, putting more emphasis on individual performance, meaning high-skill characters like Hanzo are thriving in the right hands. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Datamine Reveals More Primary Weapons
Every primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has potentially been revealed via a datamine. Reddit user TheRealPdGaming posted a minute long video of MW2's primary weapon select screen. The video shows weapons that have not appeared in the game's open beta or been revealed by the game's marketing. Whether those weapons will be available at launch or part of a battle pass or some other post-launch update is yet to be seen.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies. Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview...
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Gamespot
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Is Getting A Series Of Animated Shorts To Help You Brush Up On Your Dragon Lore
World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion goes heavy on the dragons, and a new series of animated shorts will help players brush up on all the critical moments of dragon history from the game's lore ahead of the new expansion's arrival. Called Dragonflight: Legacies, the animated shorts will feature the...
Gamespot
How Resident Evil 4 Remake Connects With Resident Evil 2
Leon Kennedy will, of course, remain the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 for the game's upcoming remake, but Capcom is taking a slightly different approach this time around. The studio is more directly connecting Resident Evil 4 to Leon's first appearance--the Raccoon City Incident in Resident Evil 2. Speaking to...
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase
During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game. The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having...
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
