Read full article on original website
Related
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
Auburn senior eliminated at IHSA state, but she leaves legacy of tennis success
Auburn senior Amy Park accomplished her goal of reaching Day 2 at state, but didn’t end her high school career quite how she wanted to. After going 3-1 in four matches Thursday, she lost her first match Friday, losing 6-2, 6-2 to Katrine Bolanov of Lake Zurich, who also won her last two...
High school girls soccer: Kayla Wade delivers a header to seal 6A state title for Davis over neighborhood rival Farmington
Davis High School girls soccer beat neighborhood rival Farmington High School girls soccer, 1-0, to claim the 6A state championship
Valley News Dispatch
Freeport girls look to add Class 2A WPIAL volleyball crown to collection
The Freeport girls volleyball team isn’t technically defending a WPIAL championship. The Yellowjackets moved back to Class 2A after winning the Class 3A crown last year, but the goal remains the same as they begin a quest for a seventh WPIAL title since 2010. Freeport, as expected, was selected...
KSN News
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Goddardat Goddard Eisenhower (Game […]
Comments / 0