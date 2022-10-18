Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Police recover stolen French Bulldog, continues search for suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police officers recover a stolen French Bulldog, but is searching for the alleged suspect. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 Block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft investigation. BPD said...
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested for storage unit burglaries in Bakersfield after search warrant
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people, accused of several storage burglaries, were arrested Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant. On Thursday, October 20, 2022., detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Burglary and Street crimes division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roberts Lane. The search...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested following Bakersfield Police organized retail theft operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested following the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized retail theft operation. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted an organized retail theft operation for local businesses in Bakersfield. During the operation, detectives arrested 51-year-old...
Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a family dispute call early Wednesday morning involving a suspect possibly armed, according to the department. Bakersfield… Read more "Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield"
Viral video shows apparent bullying of special needs student at Arvin High
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the area where the mother and parents spoke to the media in Lamont. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told 17 […]
Man arrested after ditching gun in dumpster, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with drugs after he tried to hide a firearm in a dumpster, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Vine Avenue and C Street after it was reported that someone had pulled out a gun. When officers […]
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Man suspected of holding women at gunpoint at Porterville home identified
Deputies have identified the man suspected of holding two women at gunpoint for hours at a Porterville home with an 8-month-old baby also in the house.
Bakersfield Now
Gov. Newsom announces $50,000 for four-year-old Jessica Martinez cold case murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In California law, law enforcement agencies can ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads. Bakersfield Police say the reward is for four-year-old Jessica Martinez. "We're certainly excited that the state has decided to put additional...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO hosts their annual night out and trunk-or-treat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — During the past few months, there have been multiple people's stories being shared on how they've become a victim of a drug overdose because of laced candy. It's nothing new to the Kern County community as the issue has been seen in neighborhoods, schools, and...
Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Bakersfield Now
Jury reaches verdict for Wendy Howard, deadlocked on manslaughter charge
------------------- UPDATED: 10/21/22, 6:16PM. Jurors for the Wendy Howard murder trial reached a partial conclusion. Throughout course of the trial jurors had to decide whether she was vigilante or scared for her life when she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend. Howard escaped charges of 1st and 2nd degree murder, but...
Bakersfield Now
School officials: Student found with pellet gun at Curran Middle School
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — According to the Bakersfield City School District, a student was found to be in possession on a pellet gun on the Curran Middle School campus on Thursday, October 20. The district said a letter was shared with parents and families informing them of the situation...
Bakersfield Now
2 Arvin High School employees placed on leave: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Arvin High School employees have been placed on leave, according to the Kern High School District. No specific employees were identified and the district is not able to comment further on personnel matters, said Erin Briscoe, Information & Communications Manager of KHSD. This past...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
