Read full article on original website
Related
Benzema resting, Madrid beats Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
Karim Benzema proudly showed his Ballon d'Or award to fans at the Santiago Bernabéu and then sat back as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 and increased its lead of the Spanish league
Idaho8.com
Díaz nets 2 as Milan beats Berlusconi-owned Monza 4-1
MILAN (AP) — A first-half brace from Brahim Díaz helped AC Milan to a 4-1 win over Monza in an unhappy return to San Siro for former Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani. Divock Origi scored his first goal for Milan and substitute Rafael Leão sealed the match after Filippo Ranocchia had pulled one back for Monza. Milan moved level with Serie A leader Napoli ahead of the southern club’s match against Roma on Sunday. Much of the focus before the match had been on the return of Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi and Galliani to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.
Idaho8.com
Forest upsets Liverpool as Chelsea and Man United draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s mini-revival came to halt with a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. But Chelsea and Manchester United continue to progress under respective managers Graham Potter and Erik Ten Hag after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Erling Haaland put last week’s blank against Liverpool behind him to fire Manchester City within a point of league leader Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Brighton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the fifth time against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win for Everton.
Red Bull Co-Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman founded the energy drink company in the 1980s, which went on to become a leader in the market. He also spearheaded the company’s synergy with the Formula One, officially buying a team in 2004. The Red Bull team has gone on to win several championships. Mateschitz owned the Austrian professional soccer team FC Red Bull Salzburg, MLS team New York Red Bulls and Bundesliga team RB Leipzig. He is survived by his long-time partner Marion Feichtner and son Mark Gerhardter.Read it at Autosport
Idaho8.com
Reyna starts and scores in Dortmund’s 5-0 rout of Stuttgart
BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna started and scored to help Borussia Dortmund rout Stuttgart 5-0 in the Bundesliga. It was Reyna’s first league start of the season and he crowned an impressive outing on the left of midfield with his first goal of the campaign when he curled a fine strike inside the far post just before the break. Jude Bellingham also starred with two goals as Dortmund produced arguably its best performance of the season to end a three-game run in Germany’s top division without a win. First-half goals from Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were enough for Bayern Munich to win 2-0 at Hoffenheim and cut Union Berlin’s league lead to a point. Union visits last-place Bochum on Sunday.
Comments / 0