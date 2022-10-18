ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua business owners weigh litigation against city

Tiny home business owners are considering legal action after the city of Alachua ordered them to remove all of their tiny homes on wheels. Krsna Balynas and Govinda Carol are the owners of Simplify Further, a company that rents out tiny homes on Airbnb. They own four tiny homes and manage eight others across four properties in Alachua.
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB

Chuck Clemons takes on Brandon Peters for House District 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House District 22 seat is up for grabs as the incumbent Chuck Clemons is taking on Brandon Peters for a seat in the Florida house. Clemons served in the formerly District 21 seat since 2016. He’s running for his fourth and final term in what is now District 22.
WCJB

Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
WCJB

Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon. The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday. The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday. Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact...
WCJB

Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
fox13news.com

Inmate kills fellow inmate in Citrus County

LECANTO, Fla. - One inmate is dead and another inmate has been charged with murder following an altercation at the Citrus County Detention Facility. Deputies arrested Brodrick Larnell Houston, 33, of Inverness, after they say his actions led to the death of another inmate. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s...
WCJB

John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
Action News Jax

Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
