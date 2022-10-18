Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua business owners weigh litigation against city
Tiny home business owners are considering legal action after the city of Alachua ordered them to remove all of their tiny homes on wheels. Krsna Balynas and Govinda Carol are the owners of Simplify Further, a company that rents out tiny homes on Airbnb. They own four tiny homes and manage eight others across four properties in Alachua.
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Chuck Clemons takes on Brandon Peters for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The House District 22 seat is up for grabs as the incumbent Chuck Clemons is taking on Brandon Peters for a seat in the Florida house. Clemons served in the formerly District 21 seat since 2016. He’s running for his fourth and final term in what is now District 22.
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
WCJB
Ocala Municipal Services temporary no-disconnect policy is set to expire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A policy to give some leniency to Ocala Municipal Services customers will end soon. The city’s temporary no-disconnect policy expires Monday. The disconnection policy for past due balances picks back up Tuesday. Customers who are having a hard time paying their utility bills can contact...
WCJB
Annual Red Ribbon Week in Ocala aims to reduce impact of drugs on youth
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is a sponsor for Marion County’s annual Red Ribbon Week. The council aims to reduce the impact of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs on the youth of the community. This kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday...
Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
fox13news.com
Inmate kills fellow inmate in Citrus County
LECANTO, Fla. - One inmate is dead and another inmate has been charged with murder following an altercation at the Citrus County Detention Facility. Deputies arrested Brodrick Larnell Houston, 33, of Inverness, after they say his actions led to the death of another inmate. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s...
WCJB
John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
WCJB
Gov. Desantis and Alachua County Republicans gather for 20th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans BBQ
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue brought republicans in Alachua County for a fundraising event, and the governor as a guest speaker. “I’m really enthusiastic that he’s here,” shared attendee Mike Whitehead. The event sold out at Legacy Park in...
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility
COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
WCJB
Ocala city officials will hold a meeting to talk about a plan re-draw city council districts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city officials will host a meeting to talk about a plan to re-draw city council districts next week. The meeting will cover a proposed redistricting map, and staff will be available to answer questions. It will take place from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday,...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
Controversial crematory proposed in residential neighborhood
Residents of an Ocala neighborhood who are staunchly opposed to a nearby funeral home’s plan to build a crematory on its premises will have to wait a few more months for a decision by Marion County commissioners. Ocala Memorial Gardens Inc first asked the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
Comments / 0