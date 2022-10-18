Hailey Bieber Goes Neutral in Chocolate Brown Saint Laurent Gown With Statement Burgundy Pumps at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala
Favoring neutrals, Hailey Bieber took to the red carpet at Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” Gala in Los Angeles yesterday, the star dressed in a Saint Laurent gown and burgundy pumps.
The model’s maxi dress was a turtleneck style in chocolate brown , made of a shiny sleek stretch fabric that cascaded impressively, creating a lush and elegant silhouette that moved.
The Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador stacked on statement-making gold and silver jewelry fitted with dazzling dark red stones, adding a sparkle factor to her ensemble. Bieber’s brown locks were parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves, while her makeup, like her dress, was kept neutral.
For footwear, the Rhode Skin founder popped on burgundy pointed-toe pumps that weren’t easily visible thanks to the dark carpet. The shoes appeared to be a sharp suede with a pleasing glossy texture.
Bieber’s shoe closet includes an extensive mix of eclectic streetwear sneakers and dressy heels. She also wears comfortable kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.
Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren, and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands.Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” Gala celebrated its annual “Women in Hollywood” issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron , Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts. PHOTO : See how Hailey Bieber and more styles their Air Jordans . More from Footwear News
