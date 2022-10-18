ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Poland's judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments of tens of billions of euros from the European Union’s development funds can be made, a senior EU official said Tuesday.

The right-wing government that won power in 2015 has been increasingly defying many EU regulations and also the 27-member bloc's guiding role in the justice and lawmaking system, as well as in some social life areas.

Vera Jourova, the deputy of the European Commission who is in charge of values and transparency, said that negotiations are still ongoing with Poland on the payments of 75 billion euros ($73 billion) from the cohesion fund.

She said Poland’s new minister for EU ties needs to reassure Brussels that the recalcitrant government is making good on the promises it made this year to meet certain “milestones” and bring its judicial policies into line and guarantee judicial independence.

“We don’t want to see the country of such importance, of such size, the Polish people being left without the EU support,” Jourova said in Brussels.

Amid a drawn-out stalemate with Brussels over the rule-of-law and the judiciary, Warsaw replaced its minister for EU ties last week, appointing deputy foreign minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek to the post.

The 27-member EU is highly critical of the changes that Poland’s government has introduced into the country's judiciary as it tried to take control of the courts. Brussels has already frozen payment of much-needed billions of euros from its pandemic recovery fund for Poland. Freezing the cohesion funds, which refund infrastructure investments, would only add to Poland's difficult situation.

Jourova suggested there could be “some bigger political lack of will” in Warsaw, but that she hoped that “the Polish situation will progress well.”

In Poland, opposition figures warn that it would be disastrous for the country if also the cohesion funds were withheld.

Former prime minister and former EU leader, Donald Tusk, has blamed the threat to the disbursements on power infighting between Poland's main ruling Law and Justice party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and the justice minister and author of the controversial judicial policies, Zbigniew Ziobro, who leads a small party within the ruling coalition.

“They are at loggerheads and we are all paying for that, and the costs are going into hundreds of billions of euros,” said Tusk, now head of the main opposition Civic Platform party.

Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski says the “situation is becoming very serious” and could be prove catastrophic for local governments. Poland could lose funds worth about 530 billion zlotys ($107 billion), or the capital city's budget for 25 years.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denied that Poland's cohesion funds were threatened and insisted Poland has not made any claims for them yet. Seeking to end the stalemate over the pandemic recovery funds, Morawiecki agreed to lift the political control of the judiciary, but the EU says the pledges have not been met yet.

___

This story corrects the spelling of EU official's last name to Jourova.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON — (AP) — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to voice their dismay over the rising cost of living. People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech demonstrators rallied against government handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots held strikes to push for better pay as prices rise.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Meloni, 45, recited...
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Is Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

MILAN — (AP) — As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that she is resigning as head of the Conservative Party just over six weeks after she became the head of the United Kingdom’s government. Speaking outside No. 10 Downing St., Truss said she informed King Charles III of her decision to resign...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4...
WPXI Pittsburgh

China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader. The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that sets the national agenda for the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truss faces clamor to quit amid UK government chaos

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was hanging on to power by a thread on Thursday, after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony. A botched economic plan...
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON — (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain's parliamentary democracy works.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches "massive" strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles. Russia has intensified its strikes on power stations, water...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered in Germany's capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran, where a movement sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police has evolved into a challenge to the Islamic Republic. Berlin...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Guinea junta agrees with bloc to hold vote in early 2025

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — The government led by Guinea's coup leader reached an agreement late Friday with West African regional mediators on a schedule for holding new elections a little over two years from now. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has spent more than a year...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM

LONDON — (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss.
WPXI Pittsburgh

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

BEIJING — (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation's No....
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russian officials order residents in Ukrainian city of Kherson to evacuate

Russian-installed authorities on Saturday ordered all residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an anticipated attack by Ukraine troops, The Associated Press reported. In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, officials urged residents of the southern industrial port city to use boat crossings...
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?

Ukrainian forces pressing an offensive in the south have zeroed in on Kherson, a provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion. The possible fall of the city would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks, further cornering Russian President Vladimir Putin and setting the stage for a potential escalation of the nearly 8-month-old war.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Auschwitz survivor and Sinti and Roma advocate dies at 98

BERLIN — (AP) — Zilli Schmidt, a survivor of the Auschwitz, Lety and Ravensbrueck concentration camps who became a vocal advocate for the recognition of the Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma, has died. She was 98. Schmidt died Friday, according to the foundation of the Memorial to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy