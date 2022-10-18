ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

3 teens arrested after shooting at Lehigh Acres home

By Mariana Ortiz
 4 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies arrested three teens in connection with a shooting at a Lehigh Acres home last week.

On October 10th, Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a burglary in progress at a home at Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard.

Deputies say the trio shot one person and then chased the victim into the home.

After an investigation, deputies identified the attackers as 16-year-old Brendin Smith, 17-year-old Connor Smith, and 16-year-old Janessa Fernandez.

Detectives found all three at their home, where they tried to fight deputies before being handcuffed and identified by the victims.

Investigators say they found the gun used in the crime as well as a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded AK-47, five semi-automatic handguns, 53.4 grams of Meth, 78.7 grams of Cocaine, $27,550 dollars in cash, and several other items.

Brendin Smith was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Connor Smith was charged with two counts of burglary with battery.

Janessa Fernandez was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and tempering with or harassing a witness, victim or informant.

Deputies say Fernandez’s mugshot is not available because she continued to fight with deputies during booking.

