Columbus, OH

Ohio State men's basketball power rankings: No. 11 Kalen Etzler

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A year unlike any other is about to get underway at Ohio State.

One year after a roster bolstered by players enjoying the extra year of eligibility afforded to all who played though the COVID-19 pandemic topped out at 15 members, the 2022-23 Buckeyes will be a team facing unprecedented turnover . With coach Chris Holtmann entering his sixth season, a combination of early departures for the NBA, the exhaustion of collegiate eligibility and the allure of the transfer portal have all combined to create a roster featuring only two players who played in at least three games for Ohio State last season.

That’s not to say there aren’t familiar faces in Columbus. They are simply outnumbered by a five-man freshman class, ranked tops in the Big Ten , and a three-man transfer class that combines to comprise more than half the roster. Those new faces, combined with a few veterans, will attempt to outshoot their projected sixth-place finish in the preseason media poll and find a way to Ohio State’s first Sweet 16 since the 2012-13 season.

Before the Buckeyes get the year underway with an exhibition against Chaminade on Nov. 1 and the season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 6, The Dispatch will be producing its annual preseason individual power rankings list . These rankings are an educated guess at which players will have the most significant on-court impact during the course of the entire season and will feature each player on the roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9I4z_0iddSCZd00

The list continues today at No. 11 with second-year forward Kalen Etzler.

No. 11 – Kalen Etzler

Position : Forward

Eligibility : Second year (four remaining; redshirted last season)

Height/weight : 6 feet 8 / 190 pounds

Jersey number : 24

Major : Finance

Background

A member of the class of 2021, Etzler was the fifth player in his class to land a scholarship offer from Ohio State and he immediately accepted it. In doing so, he became the first player to commit for the class. At the time, he was ranked as the nation’s No. 55 recruit according to the 247Sports.com composite database, and he finished his prep career as a three-star prospect ranked No. 154 nationally and No. 4 in Ohio after a prep career that included a state championship as a sophomore and more than 1,000 career points .

As a senior, Etzler was named Ohio Division IV player of the year after helping Convoy Crestview to a 19-6 record while averaging 19.3 points per game.

Etzler took a redshirt during his first season at Ohio State in order to put on weight and strength to better prepare himself for Big Ten play. He was listed at 200 pounds when he arrived, but that number was more a goal than an accurate measure: Etzler arrived at around 180 pounds and has added roughly 10 for the start of this season.

“Coming from where he was, he’s definitely made strides in (strength),” third-year center Zed Key said. “I see him make plays and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, you weren’t doing that a year ago.’ ”

Need to know

He’s a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, listens to Michael Jackson and an artist who built a wooden cutout of the outline of the state of Ohio that hangs at his house back home. Etzler’s uncle, Doug, played at Ohio State from 1992-95, averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. Etzler is one of the most powerful dunkers on the team and leaped over two people for a memorable slam during the Buckeyes on the Blacktop event held Oct. 6 . Years before getting to Ohio State, Etzler wrote out a lengthy list of his own goals that included playing Division I basketball . Etzler’s older brother, Javin, is a third-year forward for Miami (Ohio), where he was coached by now-Ohio State assistant coach Jack Owens . Etzler was named an Ohio State scholar-athlete in 2022. Etzler played AAU basketball with Luke Goode, now a second-year player at Illinois. As a junior, Etzler participated in a Nike Top 100 camp in St. Louis.

2022-23 season outlook

Etzler’s time away from competition will likely pay off in the long run, but that’s unlikely to have a significant bearing on his redshirt freshman season. Etzler’s frame has filled out, his dunking ability is among the team’s best and he’s added to his shooting ability , but he remains in the process of figuring out how to consistently put that all together at the high-major level.

While in the Bahamas, Etzler’s total playing time of 12:34 was the second-lowest on the roster, ahead of just Bowen Hardman who did not play in the win against Egypt and totaled 1:49 the next day against Puerto Rico . During the games and in practice, Etzler was encouraged by his coaches to play with more confidence and allow his skills to take over. In a competitive setting where the total minutes were spread pretty evenly among the other nine available scholarship players , Etzler missed all five of his shot attempts, had one rebound and committed two fouls in limited action. And in Ohio State’s open practice held Oct. 10, he was often watching from the side during five-on-five scrimmaging .

The tools are there to believe that there is a path for Etzler to grow into a dangerous player. He remains one of the most explosive players on the team and has been praised internally for being a good teammate. Right now, with Justice Sueing, Tanner Holden and others more ready to contribute, Etzler enters the season on the outside looking in on extensive playing time.

Kalen Etzler: Signing with Ohio State men's basketball is a full family affair

Kalen Etzler: After redshirting, stronger Kalen Etzler hoping to show improved shot for Ohio State

Kalen Etzler: Incoming freshman Kalen Etzler checked off to-do list that led to Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes: As practice begins, one looming question for each Ohio State player

Kalen Etzler: Ohio State commitment Kalen Etzler hopes to draw others to Buckeyes

Kalen Etzler: The Ohio State forward joins the BuckeyeXtra podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State men's basketball power rankings: No. 11 Kalen Etzler

