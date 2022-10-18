Noodles & Company, bakery coming to retail build out of East Liberty Place South

The newly relocated and expanded Whole Foods Market in the Liberty East development on Penn Avenue will soon get some retail and restaurant neighbors next door in East Liberty.

The Community Builders, a long-established affordable housing developer with major holdings in the East End, announced Monday it is moving forward with building out 12,000 square feet of retail space to the first floor of its East Liberty Place South property.

Perhaps the best known of the three is Noodles & Company, the fast-casual restaurant chain based on a wide variety of different pasta dishes.

A new bakery will also be coming to East Liberty Place South called Nothing Bundt Cakes, a 25-year-old bundt cake chain that started out of Las Vegas and has now grown to 450 bakery locations throughout North America.

The third committed lease The Community Builders has in place for the new retail space at East Liberty Place South is a Cricket mobile store.

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ to premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17 The film includes members of the original cast such as Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella and Zack Ward. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group