FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'
MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
Sendik’s Food Market opens new Oconomowoc store
Sendik’s Food Market originated in Milwaukee more than 95 years ago, and they just opened a brand new 60,000 square foot grocery store. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc getting a look at what makes their newest location so special.
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
Sendik's opens new location in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - From fresh produce to fresh cut flowers, Sendik’s is known for offering a variety of options for their shoppers. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc with the co-owner of the family company checking out some of the seasonal offerings the new location is offering to guests.
32nd and Center shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. The shooting took place at 1 a.m., police said. The 39-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
High School Blitz 2022: Level 1 sees blowouts, close calls
MILWAUKEE - For nine weeks, teams have created identities, formed bonds and earned the invitation they coveted. A new season starts as playoff invitations have been handed out and now the game changes in Level 1 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
Trick-or-treat near your favorite animals during Boo at the Zoo
MILWAUKEE - Boo at the Zoo is back with 4 days of spooky fun! Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo getting the scoop on this year’s family-friendly event.
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
Port Washington fire: Home a total loss
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire near Weilers and Lake on Friday, Oct 21. Officials said the call came in around 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The house was empty except for a pet dog,...
Port Milwaukee cruise season ends, officials celebrate ‘growing’ industry
MILWAUKEE - Port Milwaukee's 2022 Great Lakes cruising season officially ended Wednesday, Oct. 19. Officials from the city of Milwaukee are celebrating a great year for the city's growing cruising industry. According to a news release, Milwaukee welcomed 13,610 passengers that traveled to-or-from the city via international cruise ship in...
Funeral for Milwaukee pastor killed in crash: 'We will carry on'
MILWAUKEE - In the same church a Milwaukee pastor spent so much of his life, his own funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 19 – one week after his death. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church downtown had overflow seating prepared ahead of the viewing and worship service for Pastor Aaron Strong. Prosecutors say he was hit and killed by a reckless driver.
Oconomowoc man missing, last seen near Pearl and Linwood
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 22-year-old Oconomowoc man, Brent Johnson, who was last seen Friday, Oct. 21, near Pearl and Linwood. Johnson is described as a male, white, with heavy build, brown hair, a beard, and hazel eyes. Officials said...
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
Missing Fox Lake boy found safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. - Police in Fox Lake in Dodge County say they have located a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Jack Couey has been found safe.
Open Record: Evicting the elderly
MILWAUKEE - A 97-year-old woman sent to the hospital finds she can't go back to her senior apartment. The state says the provider broke the law, but then changed its mind. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains a closed-door agreement the woman's family falls a 'betrayal' and why it could be part of a nationwide problem known as 'hospital dumping.'
Motorcyclist killed, hit by vehicle on Teutonia in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a vehicle on N. Teutonia Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling on N. Teutonia Avenue when it collided with a...
Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19. Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in...
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings on scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - Six people were shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Hoyt on Milwaukee's northwest side early Saturday, Oct. 22, police said. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims are ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
