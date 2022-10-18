ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Coat drive donations in Lenexa

A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Fort Osage knocks off Oak Park 35-30

The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County. The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Finding bone marrow match difficult for people of color

Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire Friday afternoon north of Buckner resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital. The Fort Osage Fire Protection District stated firefighters responded to a residence in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road near the village of Sibley just after 2:15 p.m. First responders found a shed caught fire, and it spread to a 2-3 acre grass fire, according to a release.
BUCKNER, MO

