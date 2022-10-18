Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
KCTV 5
Coat drive donations in Lenexa
A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs. Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its...
KCTV 5
Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KCTV 5
Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
KCTV 5
Fort Osage knocks off Oak Park 35-30
The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the...
KCTV 5
Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times. The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One...
KCTV 5
Arbitrator awards $32.4 million for victims killed in crash involving KCFD firetruck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to the victims of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City firetruck that ran a red light in Westport. Three people were killed Dec. 15 after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport.
KCTV 5
Multiple fire departments fighting grass fires in Platte County
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several metro area fire departments have spent much of Friday afternoon fighting a large grass fire in southern Platte County. The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in an area just east of North Farley Road and Grass Pad Road in an area west of I-435 Highway and Kansas City International Airport.
KCTV 5
‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Among the art installations headed for the new terminal under construction at the Kansas City International Airport is a tribute to the city’s jazz history — and one of its greatest icons. “Jazz Birds,” created by Willie Cole, features dozens of saxophones crafted...
KCTV 5
Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
KCTV 5
Finding bone marrow match difficult for people of color
Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW Baytree Drive. Grain Valley police investigating...
KCTV 5
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon
Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m. No suspect information has been released. Just after 5...
KCTV 5
Classmates of 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs shooting come together to heal
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A high school community came together Thursday night in grief after a classmate was shot and killed over the weekend. Police identified the 15-year-old boy who was killed as Wyatt Conroy. As many as 100 people stood in the parking lot of Church of the...
KCTV 5
Crash near West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police conducted a preliminary investigation on a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the investigation, a pickup truck...
KCTV 5
‘Several suspicious grass fires’ under investigation in Douglas County
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Authorities said Friday more than 24 fires in the last month have been labeled suspicious in nature. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters have responded to several grassfires from Sept. 25 - Oct. 21 in the area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line.
KCTV 5
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
KCTV 5
Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire Friday afternoon north of Buckner resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital. The Fort Osage Fire Protection District stated firefighters responded to a residence in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road near the village of Sibley just after 2:15 p.m. First responders found a shed caught fire, and it spread to a 2-3 acre grass fire, according to a release.
Comments / 0