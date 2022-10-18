Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
New York, Cleveland look to each for security best practices
During a time of increased antisemitism in Ohio and nationwide, providing security for the Jewish community has become an even greater challenge. As part of an effort to better address those issues, JFC Security, LLC, the security provider of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, shared with New York officials the best practices used by the organizations.
Cleveland Jewish News
Baran-Huntley
Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland sees 'strong bounce back' in local travel following pandemic
As the travel and tourism industry begins its recovery following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination Cleveland released its visitation and economic impact report for 2021, showing a recovering Cuyahoga County about on pace with the state and the rest of the country. With 16.1 million visits to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Owen Grossman | Solon High School | Football
Owen Grossman has made numerous game changing plays on defense for the Solon High School football team this year, including a one-handed interception for which his coaches gave him a special honor. It is this production, along with his team-first attitude and drive to improve off of it that makes Grossman this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kahn, Nicole
Nicole Alexandra Kahn, beloved wife of Mark Poorman. Cherished daughter of Susan H. (nee Ettinger) and Ronald L. Kahn. Adored sister of Jeremy (Victoria Whitford) Kahn. Dear daughter-in-law of Wilma (Orval-deceased) Burky, sister-in-law of Jolene (Ben) Kelbley. Loving aunt of Cordelia Kahn, Ashley Kelbley and Gabriel Kahn. Dear niece of Steven (Conna Choi) Kahn and David Ettinger.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon Community Living groundbreaking planned for 2023
Solon Community Living, a nonprofit organization planning to create a community-accessible, sustainable housing option for adults with developmental disabilities along Clearwater Court in Solon, plans to break ground in 2023 after receiving final building plan approval from Solon City Council Oct. 17. According to Ara Bagdasarian, who co-founded SCL in...
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Akron Children’s Hospital opens sports rehabilitation in Medina
Akron Children’s Hospital opened a sports rehabilitation program at Pinnacle Sports at 313 Medina Road in Medina. The program will service athletes ages 10 through college-age. Services at the center include treatment for sprains, strains, fractures and more. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Pinnacle Sports to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aiden Max Blumenthal
Aiden Max Blumenthal will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at Solon Chabad. Aiden is the son of Elana and Adam Blumenthal of Solon, and brother of Saige Blumenthal. He is the grandson of Moira and Ronald Levinsohn of Bainbridge, and Sharon and Phil Blumenthal of Twinsburg. Aiden attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad. He enjoys soccer, basketball and roller coasters.
Cleveland Jewish News
Film, law intersect in new CSU film festival about crime scenes
The world of academia has recently embraced the notion that the study of law can be integrated with and enhanced by the study of film. Scholarly journals and law school courses now explore the depiction of the law and legal system in the movies and how it might impact on popular perceptions of lawbreakers, lawmakers, attorneys and jurisprudence.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights High seeking student testimonials about Holocaust education
Cleveland Heights High School is seeking student testimonials to honor its 50 consecutive years of pioneering Holocaust-themed education, first launched in 1973. On April 16, 2023, the Heights Schools Foundation and community partners, including the Cleveland Jewish News, the Maltz Museum, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will honor the milestone through a public commemorative event.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for October 21
• “My father, alav hasholom, was an ehrlicher yid (honest Jew) but my husband’s father was a fehrd gonnif (horse thief).” (Steve Koppman and Lion Koppman, “A Treasury of American-Jewish folklore, Jason Aronson, Inc. (Dec. 1, 1996, page 318.) • “There are many different ways to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Research organizations before making donations
Getting involved in charitable giving can be a good way for people to express their support for causes they hold dear. Doing research while searching for an organization to donate to can help one to find initiatives that align with their values. Anne Richards, president and CEO of Goodwill in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaufman, Ida
Ida Kaufman (nee Henkin), beloved wife of the late Benny Kaufman, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. Loving mother of Susan Glaser (Rabbi Marc Sirinsky) and the late Mark (Remy) Kaufman and the late Neil (Arline, deceased) Kaufman. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Widen and Rachael (Daniel) Metcalf. Great-grandmother of Asher. Dear sister of the late Albert Henkin.
Cleveland Jewish News
J Street executive director Tamir to discuss Israeli election
J Street Cleveland will host “Another Israeli Election! J Street Israel’s Executive Director Offers Perspective,” featuring J Street Israel Executive Director Nadav Tamir, at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Tamir joined the Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1993. He...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plea agreement offered in Rabbi Weiss case
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept. Weiss, the former senior rabbi at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 11,097 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,173,375, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 20. Ohio has an average of 150.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Series about health, wellness, disease starts Oct. 24 in Solon
The Solon Recreation Department will hold a health, wellness and disease seminar series with Dr. Gary Hoffman, retired chair of the department of rheumatic and immunologic diseases at Cleveland Clinic and the Lerner College of Medicine, starting Oct. 24 at the Solon Community Center. Hoffman, who is a professor emeritus,...
