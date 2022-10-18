Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Mother, Daughter Accused of Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk
A 7-Eleven clerk suffered a black eye and a mother and daughter ended up in jail following a fight in the Fort Lauderdale-area convenience store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deonsha Tenille Bellamy, 32, and her 11-year-old daughter were seen on surveillance video in the store at 2701 W....
NBC Miami
Video Shows Girl Running From Man Who Tried to Lure Her Near Fort Lauderdale School
New surveillance video shows a young girl running from a man who authorities said tried to lure her near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man punches Parkland business owner in rage over parking
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Parkland business owner was still recovering from injuries Friday after a Coral Springs man, furious that he was asked to move his car from a parking space, knocked him to the ground. The attack happened earlier this month outside the Parkland International Music and Art...
An early-morning argument led to a shooting. Now a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge.
WEST PALM BEACH — As a West Palm Beach woman and her boyfriend argued in an apartment in late April, George Harris IV attempted to intervene on his relative's behalf, city police said. As Harris and the other man confronted each other, Harris reportedly made a threat to kill...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.
NBC Miami
$5K Reward for Man Who Tried to Lure Young Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade
A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade. Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
Man Arrested For Stalking Coral Springs Condo Association President
A man with a history of stalking a Coral Springs homeowner’s association president–and who once allegedly poured a hot cup of coffee down the man’s trousers—was arrested last week while lying in wait for the community leader, court records show. Nissim Hassan, 66, who lives in...
NBC Miami
Mix-Up in Weapons or Ammunition Focus of Probe Into CBP Officer's Deadly Shooting
Loved ones Friday honored a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was killed in an accident at a shooting range as sources say a mix-up in weapons or ammunition led to the tragedy. Officers lined the street as a procession honoring Jorge Arias made its way through the streets...
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida
Two individuals were killed and another was hospitalized following a shootout involving Jamaicans in Lauderhill, Florida. According to police reports, there was a barrage of bullets in the Blueberry Hill Condos, off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9 pm on Wednesday. A nearby doorbell camera captured...
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
WSVN-TV
Shots fired at police officers during pursuit of possible homicide subject in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments continue to unfold in Northwest Miami-Dade after shots were fired at police officers during the pursuit of a subject possibly linked to a homicide. The incident happened in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Street, at around 8:15 p.m. Multiple agencies,...
WSVN-TV
Undercover officer shot at in Miami Beach investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shooting at what they thought was an armed and dangerous driver during a traffic stop, but it was actually an undercover officer. It was pure panic over police radios as a Miami-Dade officer opened fire on an undercover officer, after the agency was called out to help an investigation stemming from Miami Beach.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
