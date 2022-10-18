Read full article on original website
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Boy Scout camp has an uncertain future. Now, community members have started a petition in hopes of keeping the property undeveloped and open to the public. Camp Sunrise in Benson has been a place for Boy Scouts and community members to gather for almost...
What to Do: Saturday, October 22
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Calling all mad scientists, check out Creepy Chemistry Weekend at ECHO! Today and tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., explore foods that glow, make marbled paper, and participate in other spooky science activities with the chemistry department of UVM. It’s all a part of National Chemistry Week. Organizers say to come in costume, and maybe you could win the costume contest! It’s free with admission or your membership.
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
Vermont Elvis fans forge enduring bond
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have our favorite singers, bands, or songwriters, though there’s always one that sticks out above the rest. For one young woman in Grand Isle, that artist is Elvis. After befriending an Elvis tribute artist in northern Vermont, an enduring Elvis bond was born.
Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
Former Waterbury Village voters to weigh in on downtown housing project
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
Morning Show announces group costume contest winner
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up. We had so many amazing contributions and one theme was very popular this year. The “Addams Family” theme garnered four contributions. The winner is from the Ostrout Family. Thank you everyone...
Super Senior: Bernie Lussier
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. His band -- aptly named Craftsbury Vibrations -- had been part of the music scene here for decades. “I had some extremely good people, too, very talented people,” Lussier says, strumming on his sunburst...
NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
Embattled Richmond water superintendent resigns following fluoride scandal
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Richmond’s water superintendent has resigned more than a month after being exposed for unilaterally cutting the amount of fluoride in the town’s water supply. Kendall Chamberlin worked for the town for decades before stepping down Monday. He admitted to altering fluoride levels in Richmond’s...
Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
