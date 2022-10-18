Traffic on EB I-90 moving again after all lanes closed for crash, car fires

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Traffic is moving again on eastbound I-90 west of Bellevue Way after a crash erupted in flames, closing all lanes Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash at 7:21 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash. The cars then caught fire, prompting a large response from police and firefighters and the closure of all eastbound lanes.

At one point, traffic was backed up for four miles.

An hour later, emergency crews allowed traffic to get by on the shoulder.

By 8:36 a.m., two left lanes were open and the HOV lane was open to all traffic.

Shortly after, the three left lanes were open and traffic was back to a normal pace.

