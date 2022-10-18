ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Rescue Dogs Treated to 'Pup Party' With Cake and Games of Twister

By Jack Beresford
 4 days ago

An animal shelter that specializes in caring for elderly shelter dogs decided to surprise its canine residents with a "Blind Pup Party."

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet,

, was first founded over a decade ago with the express mission of providing a place for "senior" dogs to reside in peace.

The ASPCA estimates around 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year. Unfortunately, around 390,000 of those canines will ultimately be euthanized.

Elderly dogs account for a proportion of that number, with many too ill or simply unable to secure a new home. Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary was set up to give just some of those dogs the personalized love and care every canine needs.

Three of the dogs at the blind pup party - hats and cake were in plentiful supply at the event. Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

Noël Kiswiney, the shelter's assistant director of marketing, told Newsweek: "Our Old Friends come to us, though, through local shelters, rescues, and animal controls. Those facilities either accept them as owner surrenders (for a myriad of reasons) or find them as strays."

Like any nonprofit organization, the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary relies on donations to help pay for the care of its canine residents. The Blind Pup Party was put on thanks to the support of a donor called Cynthia.

"Cynthia is a dog sponsor of two of our Old Friends, Doris and Fred, and has a soft spot in her heart for dogs with visual impairments," Kiswiney said. "She asked if she could send us a sizable donation for us to use specifically for a Blind Pup Party, though even Old Friends who could see were invited, and we of course said yes."

The resulting party was chronicled in the clip shared to TikTok, with some of the dogs donning party hats while cake was served to the pet pooches in attendance.

To top it all off, the canines were also invited to play a little Twister. The footage from the celebrations has been garnering plenty of attention online, with the clip already amassing over 100,000 views.

The response among those watching online has been an emotional one.

"This is literally so precious," one viewer wrote, with another admitting they were crying "legit happy tears" watching the video. "My heart just melted," a third declared while a fourth said: "I hope they had the best time ever they deserve it."

In the clip, canines can be seen congregating around the cake, while several of the dogs try out Twister and take a closer look at the assorted balloons set up as part of the celebrations. Party hats are in plentiful supply while there are cuddles all round for the smaller dogs in attendance.

Kiswiney told Newsweek: "The cake was made by a local dog bakery and was peanut butter flavored—a crowd favorite around the sanctuary! As you can see, it was definitely enjoyed by our Old Friends who participated."

"Twister was a big hit," Kiswiney said. "Our Old Friends had a great time making up their own rules and everyone left a winner!"

Comments / 4

GUDLUCKWITTHAT!
4d ago

Heart Melters. There is NOTHING better in this world....then doggies!!!!! Unconditional love and never judged. More dogs deserve to be celebrated! 🐶🥳🐕🐾🦮😘🐕‍🦺😇🐩🍾

Reply
2
