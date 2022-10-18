Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City are already down one lottery pick for the whole season, and just one game in are out another for at least a week.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses Suns employees in meeting, apologizes
LOS ANGELES – NBA commissioner Adam Silver was publicly criticized for only handing Robert Sarver a year suspension and $10-million fine as punishment for the findings in the 10-month investigation of the Phoenix Suns team owner. At the time last month, Silver said he couldn’t take the Suns away from Sarver and deemed the...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pummeled Iowa, 54-10
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes' head coach and a couple of his players address the media following Saturday's blowout win over the Hawkeyes.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Comments / 0