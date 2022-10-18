ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville

Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)

Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park

Cows were in Cherokee Park. According to an LMPD press release, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another after a non-injury collision at around 9 a.m. when 10 cows broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows walked around the Cherokee golf course area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

LEO Weekly is Hiring a Digital Content Editor!

LEO Weekly is hiring a Digital Content Editor to lead the publication’s online coverage. The Digital Content Editor will develop and maintain the publication’s digital presence, including daily articles, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, and social media posts, with special attention to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities include writing blog posts, creating slideshows, analyzing data and responding appropriately, and overseeing the publication’s social media presence. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)

The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

St. Matthews restaurant to open second location in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Jared Matthews, owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink, announced Thursday he plans to open a second location of the creole restaurant and a new bar in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Lou Lou on Market will be located at 812 E. Market...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip

You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
thedigestonline.com

The Best Candy You’ve Never Heard Of

One of America’s greatest confections has flown largely under the radar outside of its home state of Kentucky. The Modjeska was created in Louisville in the 1880s by Anton Busath to honor actress Helena Modjeska, who was performing in the city for the US debut of A Doll’s House. Flattered, the Shakespearean talent not only granted permission to use her name but even gifted Busath an autographed portrait to hang in his candy shop. The Modjeska was instantly loved— but what exactly is it?
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
GLENDALE, KY
1077 WRKR

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
LOUISVILLE, KY

