One of America’s greatest confections has flown largely under the radar outside of its home state of Kentucky. The Modjeska was created in Louisville in the 1880s by Anton Busath to honor actress Helena Modjeska, who was performing in the city for the US debut of A Doll’s House. Flattered, the Shakespearean talent not only granted permission to use her name but even gifted Busath an autographed portrait to hang in his candy shop. The Modjeska was instantly loved— but what exactly is it?

