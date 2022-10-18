Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville
Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)
Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
leoweekly.com
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
leoweekly.com
Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park
Cows were in Cherokee Park. According to an LMPD press release, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another after a non-injury collision at around 9 a.m. when 10 cows broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows walked around the Cherokee golf course area.
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
leoweekly.com
LEO Weekly is Hiring a Digital Content Editor!
LEO Weekly is hiring a Digital Content Editor to lead the publication’s online coverage. The Digital Content Editor will develop and maintain the publication’s digital presence, including daily articles, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, and social media posts, with special attention to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities include writing blog posts, creating slideshows, analyzing data and responding appropriately, and overseeing the publication’s social media presence. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)
The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
foodanddine.com
Correction: Ada’s Kitchen and Catering is OPEN downtown for homestyle cooking
We made two embarrassing mistakes in the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine (#75; Fall 2022), so kindly permit us to correct these errors. Here is what we wrote in our “Comings and Goings” column about Ada’s Kitchen and Catering. For a half-century Ada Smith...
leoweekly.com
You’ve Got Around Two Weeks Left To Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Louisville
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently released an interactive map that predicts peak fall foliage across America. The website bills it as “the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.”. The good news, Louisville, is that you still have more than a week...
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
WLKY.com
St. Matthews restaurant to open second location in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Jared Matthews, owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink, announced Thursday he plans to open a second location of the creole restaurant and a new bar in NuLu,according to Louisville Business First. Lou Lou on Market will be located at 812 E. Market...
leoweekly.com
9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip
You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you. This is great for those of you wanting to get...
thedigestonline.com
The Best Candy You’ve Never Heard Of
One of America’s greatest confections has flown largely under the radar outside of its home state of Kentucky. The Modjeska was created in Louisville in the 1880s by Anton Busath to honor actress Helena Modjeska, who was performing in the city for the US debut of A Doll’s House. Flattered, the Shakespearean talent not only granted permission to use her name but even gifted Busath an autographed portrait to hang in his candy shop. The Modjeska was instantly loved— but what exactly is it?
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
Comments / 0