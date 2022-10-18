Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
NYC schools will officially close for Diwali starting 2023
It's official: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that is usually celebrated October through November, will become a public school holiday in New York City starting 2023. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement during a press conference earlier this week, explaining that legislators have decided to swap out Anniversary Day, which commemorates the founding of the First Sunday School on Long Island on the first Thursday in June every year, for the "Festival of Lights" beginning the next school year calendar. As a result, the schedule will still include the 180 school days required by New York's education laws.
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
A giant Yayoi Kusama mosaic will decorate the new Grand Central Madison Terminal
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a big New York City following. Each time her work is shown here, i.e. the New York Botanical Garden’s “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” in 2021 and Yayoi “Kusama: Festival of Life” at David Zwirner in 2017, we line up around the block and sell out tickets.
A state-of-the-art, $1.6 billion science campus will open in Kips Bay in 2031
Kips Bay will (relatively) soon be home to a new $1.6 billion, state-of-the-art science campus that, according to an official press release, will provide modern facilities for more than 4,500 students from the Hunter College School of Nursing and School of Health Professions, the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy and the Borough of Manhattan Community College’s healthcare programs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with a projected completion date sometime in 2031.
See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month
As part of the city's Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October. In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus Pocus...
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
The ‘best pizzeria in the world’ will turn into an Italian coffee shop on Saturday mornings
Here's another reason to visit Una Pizza Napoletana, deemed the best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza just a few weeks ago: the Orchard Street restaurant will turn into a breakfast destination dubbed Caffè Napoletana on Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm beginning November 5. Espresso for all!
This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant
New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
You’ve got to see photos of this epic NYC-themed wedding
New York City is such a big part of their love story that it only made sense for Lara Eurdolian King and James King to host an Iconic NYC-themed wedding, complete with a film-famous taxi, a ceremony winding through the city’s biggest spots, stunning outfits styled by Patricia Field, Broadway performers at the reception and, of course, pizza.
Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today
Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
A running list of the best fall dishes to try in NYC this year
The hint of a chill in the air, the crunch of a single leaf under your cute fall boot, hot cocktails replacing frozens, autumn in New York is the seasonal equivalent of a heart-quickening flirtation. And, unlike an early infatuation, it just keeps getting more delicious as the days go on.
Minimum-wage workers need to put in over 100 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom in NYC
It seems New Yorkers have been saying “rent’s too damn high” ad infinitum. But just how high is it right now? Well, according to The New York Post, a minimum wage worker would need to work 111 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment. Based on...
There’s a secret comedy show coming to Katz’s Deli—pastrami included
Underground Overground Comedy has hosted comedy shows in some of the unlikeliest places around town (a laundromat, a barbershop and a tattoo parlor, to name a few), but the event producers have always dreamed of hosting a show at Katz’s Delicatessen. Now, David Levine and Ethan Mansoor are making...
The world’s first writer was a woman and this new exhibit at The Morgan celebrates her
“If you ask most people who the first known author is, you will always get a man and usually it will be Homer,” Sidney Babcock, a curator at The Morgan Library & Museum said today. “People are astonished to learn that it is a woman who lived in the third millennium BC.”
Ice skating at Central Park’s Wollman Rink is opening soon with new food options and free days
Temperatures may still be in the 60s, but the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park is ready for its transformation into a winter wonderland. The ice skating rink will open for the season on Sunday, October 23 with a free skate day featuring marching band music, a synchronized skating performance, skating clinics and ice sculptures.
An 'American Horror Story' shop is opening in the West Village this week
Just in time for Halloween and the October 19 premiere of American Horror Story: New York City, television network FX has announced the opening of an exclusive shop inspired by the 11th installment of the Ryan Murphy show. AHS:NYC Shop will launch at 328 Bleecker Street by Christopher Street right...
A hard kombucha taproom is opening in Williamsburg
Unless completely oblivious to the sorts of gastronomic trends that seem to take over our culture every so often, you must have heard of kombucha, the fermented sweetened black tea that supposedly boasts a ton of health benefits. Although not an alcoholic beverage in its original form, hard kombucha has...
