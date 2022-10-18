ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out New York

NYC schools will officially close for Diwali starting 2023

It's official: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that is usually celebrated October through November, will become a public school holiday in New York City starting 2023. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement during a press conference earlier this week, explaining that legislators have decided to swap out Anniversary Day, which commemorates the founding of the First Sunday School on Long Island on the first Thursday in June every year, for the "Festival of Lights" beginning the next school year calendar. As a result, the schedule will still include the 180 school days required by New York's education laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store

Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A state-of-the-art, $1.6 billion science campus will open in Kips Bay in 2031

Kips Bay will (relatively) soon be home to a new $1.6 billion, state-of-the-art science campus that, according to an official press release, will provide modern facilities for more than 4,500 students from the Hunter College School of Nursing and School of Health Professions, the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy and the Borough of Manhattan Community College’s healthcare programs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with a projected completion date sometime in 2031.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This is what it’s like to eat at Chef Guo, New York’s most expensive Chinese restaurant

New Yorkers know that some of the city’s top restaurants and best experiences are often hidden in plain sight. And such is the case with Chef Guo, the new eponymous, super upscale Chinese restaurant in the heart of midtown. Hidden in a windowless dining room on 50th Street, Chef Guo requires advance reservations and the ring of a doorbell to enter the space, designed to replicate an elegant Chinese banquet, hosted by chef and Chinese food enthusiast (enthusiast is an understatement, this man’s life is Chinese food), Guo Wenjun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You’ve got to see photos of this epic NYC-themed wedding

New York City is such a big part of their love story that it only made sense for Lara Eurdolian King and James King to host an Iconic NYC-themed wedding, complete with a film-famous taxi, a ceremony winding through the city’s biggest spots, stunning outfits styled by Patricia Field, Broadway performers at the reception and, of course, pizza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Harper’s is opening a bookshop in Chelsea today

Renowned art dealer and gallerist Harper Levine is expanding his empire with a new Harper's bookshop, which opens at 504 West 22nd Street by Tenth Avenue in Chelsea today. Functioning as both a purveyor of tomes and a showroom, the new space takes over two levels and specializes in rare printings and art books. This is Levine's second such endeavor, following a similar location in East Hampton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A hard kombucha taproom is opening in Williamsburg

Unless completely oblivious to the sorts of gastronomic trends that seem to take over our culture every so often, you must have heard of kombucha, the fermented sweetened black tea that supposedly boasts a ton of health benefits. Although not an alcoholic beverage in its original form, hard kombucha has...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
