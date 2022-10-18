As summer comes to a close and the cool fall weather moves in, it’s time to plan a getaway to snuggle up by the fire with your favorite warm beverage. There’s no better way to bring in the fall season than to relax in a cozy cabin, and from New Hampshire to Maine, the Northeast is loaded with them. Shield yourself from the cold weather and snow, while taking in stunning views, at these secluded, intimate, and quaint cabins.

MAINE STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO