Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
RadarOnline

'It's Time To Get Even': Former 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Working On Explosive Tell-All, Hit List Includes Ex-Pal Katie Couric

Fired Today anchor Matt Lauer is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he'll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book this year."For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished to RadarOnline.com.Topping his hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric.Katie Couric Trashes Matt Lauer, Calls Him 'Reckless' & 'Disgusting' In Tense Interview"He's been plotting how...
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
FanSided

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
The List

What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie

While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
TODAY.com

Who is 'The Watcher'? Netflix series ending explained

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Watcher.”. New spooky Netflix series "The Watcher" gives a creepy twist on a true story with each episode, but does the Brannock family find out the identity of their anonymous stalker?. After several threatening letters have been delivered to 657 Boulevard in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TODAY.com

Hoda and Jenna try Olivia Wilde’s viral salad dressing recipe

Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing has gone viral after taking center stage in the new drama with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Hoda and Jenna try the recipe which originated from Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn.”Oct. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com

Olivia Wilde shares famous salad dressing recipe in response to recent rumors

The recipe for Olivia Wilde's alleged "special salad dressing" may have finally dropped — and was shared by the chef herself. Wilde shared a photo from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn" on her Instagram story, which revealed the ingredients needed for a vinaigrette. It may or may not be the same dressing that Wilde's former nanny said she used in a salad for her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles.
TODAY.com

Simone Biles calls out Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes: 'Ain’t having it!'

Thinking of playing a serial killer for your Halloween costume? Well, if it's Jeffrey Dahmer, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has some advice: Think again. Ryan Murphy's true crime drama "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix has boosted interest in the man convicted of killing 15 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and admitted to killing two more. Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
TODAY.com

‘Goldbergs’ stars on Erica and Geoff becoming parents in latest episode

There's a new member of the Goldberg family, and she made quite the memorable debut this week. The latest episode of “The Goldbergs” introduces viewers to Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff Schwartz's (Sam Lerner) new baby girl. But before we meet the couple's bundle of joy, there are plenty of hilarious hijinks in store.

