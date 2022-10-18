Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'It's Time To Get Even': Former 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Working On Explosive Tell-All, Hit List Includes Ex-Pal Katie Couric
Fired Today anchor Matt Lauer is threatening to finally emerge from the hole he crawled into after his stunning fall from grace, boasting he'll settle all old scores with a scathing tell-all book this year."For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished to RadarOnline.com.Topping his hit list are his former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Katie Couric.Katie Couric Trashes Matt Lauer, Calls Him 'Reckless' & 'Disgusting' In Tense Interview"He's been plotting how...
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Marlon Wayans Discusses Will Smith And Chris Rock Oscar Slap, And How It Might Impact His Return To "Bel Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision. Bel-Air fans are anxious for more details about the series as it prepares its second season at Peacock. Well, Marlon Wayans just might be able to help with that. Marlon...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry opens up about serious addiction problem, how ‘Friends’ ‘saved’ him
Known for his portrayal of the sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends,” Matthew Perry is peeling back the curtain on his three-decade addiction struggles in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”. Perry’s addiction was with him during “Friends,” but he says his castmates provided...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
TODAY.com
Who is 'The Watcher'? Netflix series ending explained
Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Watcher.”. New spooky Netflix series "The Watcher" gives a creepy twist on a true story with each episode, but does the Brannock family find out the identity of their anonymous stalker?. After several threatening letters have been delivered to 657 Boulevard in...
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer shares the hilarious story behind this smashed bottle of wine
Dylan Dreyer didn’t cry over spilled wine — but she came close. The TODAY meteorologist shared on Instagram a photo of her shattered bottle of red bleeding onto a sidewalk. “There are no words…” Dylan wrote on Oct. 20, adding a broken heart emoji. “Yesterday was...
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
TODAY.com
Hoda and Jenna try Olivia Wilde’s viral salad dressing recipe
Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing has gone viral after taking center stage in the new drama with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Hoda and Jenna try the recipe which originated from Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn.”Oct. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Olivia Wilde shares famous salad dressing recipe in response to recent rumors
The recipe for Olivia Wilde's alleged "special salad dressing" may have finally dropped — and was shared by the chef herself. Wilde shared a photo from Nora Ephron's book "Heartburn" on her Instagram story, which revealed the ingredients needed for a vinaigrette. It may or may not be the same dressing that Wilde's former nanny said she used in a salad for her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift says Ina Garten ‘changed my perspective on cooking’ in touching tribute
An icon of culinary prowess is receiving some star-studded praise. In November’s issue of Food Network Magazine, the name on everyone’s lips is Ina Garten. This month’s theme focuses on Thanksgiving dishes, and there is a special section in the magazine devoted to Garten, the issue’s cover star.
TODAY.com
Simone Biles calls out Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes: 'Ain’t having it!'
Thinking of playing a serial killer for your Halloween costume? Well, if it's Jeffrey Dahmer, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has some advice: Think again. Ryan Murphy's true crime drama "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix has boosted interest in the man convicted of killing 15 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and admitted to killing two more. Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
TODAY.com
‘Goldbergs’ stars on Erica and Geoff becoming parents in latest episode
There's a new member of the Goldberg family, and she made quite the memorable debut this week. The latest episode of “The Goldbergs” introduces viewers to Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff Schwartz's (Sam Lerner) new baby girl. But before we meet the couple's bundle of joy, there are plenty of hilarious hijinks in store.
