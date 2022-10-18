Read full article on original website
TGE63
4d ago
Where was the parents on both sides!? I’m sure SIL had other siblings too. Fiancé entire family treated you bad & shouldn’t have asked in the first place.
Reply
9
Delilah Wise
4d ago
He didn't want to watch his niece and nephew. He asked her to go to his sister's house and watch the kids. The in-laws did not ask her. He did not want to help his sister, he wanted his fiancee to do it. I doubt this relationship will make it. Fiancee and family are more dysfunctional that OP that grew up in foster care.
Reply
10
Terrie Trippel
4d ago
Why didn’t his parents go take take care of grandkids or a sibling? I think it would be best to end this relationship!
Reply
13
Related
Woman Causes ‘Scene’ at Brother-in-Law’s Wedding After Being Told She Can’t Sit With Family
A woman caused a "scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she couldn't sit with the rest of the family. The woman took to Reddit explaining she and her husband got married six months ago, and she doesn't have a strong connection with his family, who she has "so little in common" with. After being shunned at a few previous family gatherings, she wasn't going to allow them to disrespect her again.
Internet Backs Wife Furious Over $660 Monthly Payout to Mother-in-Law
Multi-award-winning financial advisor Catherine Morgan told Newsweek: "Every family has disagreements with money."
Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash
One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.
Teen Backed for Refusing to Give Stepbrother Her Late Mom's Ring to Propose
A teenager has been backed for deciding to keep her late mom's ring, despite it being "promised" to her stepbrother. In a viral post shared on Reddit, u/ AITA_colh88 has received 7,000 upvotes after the 19-year-old woman wrote that her mom passed away three years ago and she is her only biological child.
msn.com
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.
Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
A woman trapped in a girl’s body was ‘covertly’ given hormone medication on the orders of a judge sitting in secret. Her mother had not sought help over her failure to reach puberty and the judge concluded she didn’t want her daughter to grow up. The...
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
'Creepy' Brother-in-Law Humiliated After Being Rejected by Sister-in-Law
Is it ever appropriate to make a move on an in-law?. There are a lot of different relationships in the world, and among some of the most complicated are in-law relationships. While a person will choose their spouse, they don’t get to choose the extended family members that come alone with their special someone.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Stepmom Horrified After Teen Refuses to Be ‘Replacement’ for Deceased Daughter
How far is too far when a person tries to rebuild their family?. There is no greater grief for a parent to suffer than the loss of a child. This can be such a devastating event that many parents may never recover mentally from the loss, and such trauma can often cause the parents to break up because of their shared grief.
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house," said the groom.
Wife's Response to Husband in Bed With Another Woman Divides Opinion
"Reply back to her and ask if she has any symptoms yet," said one Redditor.
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
Slate
My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9