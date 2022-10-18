ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TGE63
4d ago

Where was the parents on both sides!? I’m sure SIL had other siblings too. Fiancé entire family treated you bad & shouldn’t have asked in the first place.

Delilah Wise
4d ago

He didn't want to watch his niece and nephew. He asked her to go to his sister's house and watch the kids. The in-laws did not ask her. He did not want to help his sister, he wanted his fiancee to do it. I doubt this relationship will make it. Fiancee and family are more dysfunctional that OP that grew up in foster care.

Terrie Trippel
4d ago

Why didn’t his parents go take take care of grandkids or a sibling? I think it would be best to end this relationship!

