When did she become the expert on EVERYTHING? I don't even know what she's known for other than skinny wine?
What a wakko saying anything she can to stay relevant .... I guess all the wine and pain pill piece wasn't a good combo... How dare she speak on a subject she knows little about... Pain meds when used appropriately are a very helpful tool... Use as directed .. Not when you feel like it... People like her ranting on like this makes it harder for those that actually follow directions from Dr and use the pain pills for quality of life .. Even those that use for a temporary condition is helpful in recovery... Please quit giving this woman space to rant on subjects she has no real knowledge of...
Keep it to yourself. You evidently have no self control and are a weak willed person. One a day like vitamins for the last 35 years
Comments / 9