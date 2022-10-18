ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A family's reaction to their long-lost dog returning back home has had the internet in tears after the pet's owners shared the emotional video on social media.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in October, by the dog owner under the username Morganjonesmessina, shows a security camera recording and attached audio. The family can be heard screaming with joy as they see Sadie, their lost dog, returning back home.

Further down in the comments, Morganjonesmessinae explained that her mother, who owns the dog, owns a farm with over 60 animals, and loves them all the same way.

@morganjonesmessina

I’ve listened to this close to 100 times and still cry 🥲 #lostdog #lostdogfound

♬ Love Of My Life - Metrow Ar

According to American Humane, each year about 10 million pets are lost in the United States, and millions of them end up in already overpopulated animal shelters.

Only about 15 percent of dogs and 2 percent of cats that are in shelters without ID tags or microchips are reunited with their owners.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), when your pet goes missing the first thing you should do is to look around your house and neighborhood, including any garages and sheds, to exclude the possibility they may have accidentally locked themselves inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRojI_0iddQXnE00
A file photo of a happy dog hugging its owner. The internet was left in tears after a dog owner shared their reaction when their long-lost dog returned home. Getty Images

You should also alert local animal control agencies, veterinary hospitals, shelters (both municipal and private), and rescue groups in your area, and it's a good idea to also post about it on social media, and ask friends and family to share your post or page.

It's also important to create a "lost pet flyer" and post it all around the area, including in dog parks and runs, pet supply stores, pet grooming shops, veterinary offices, various commercial establishments, and other good high-traffic spots.

The viral clip has attracted many animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 630,600 views and 85,100 likes so far.

User Ingrid Dinsmore commented: "I love people who love their dogs as much as any other family member. So happy for you!" And Kevin Sullivan said: "How much did I cry? Yes."

Another user, Cindy Mobley392 wrote: "We had a [dog] missing for a week, when she found her way home she was crying coming up the driveway! It was pitiful! She was skinny, But she made it!" And Stephanie Taylor- Hu said: "omg this made me cry. what an amazing moment for this family!!! so glad Sadie is home safe!"

Another user, foxinan3 joked: "The dogs like you weren't even looking for me I had to find my way back you don't even know what I went through."

And Chelsea Mendez said: "Thank god she found her way back home !! They are our babies, without my dog, I'd feel so empty. Congratulations on having your baby back!"

Newsweek reached out to Morganjonesmessina for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
The Dogington Post

Dog Dies After Porcupine Fight Embeds Quills

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In New Jersey, a family is grieving the loss of their dog, who was killed in a fight with a porcupine. On September 2, Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull mix,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
People

Ky. Toddler Was Home with Slain Mom's Body for 3 Days — But Family Thinks Someone Was Coming in, Caring for Her

Next to her daughter's dead body, Michelle Stone said she found her granddaughter in a clean, dry diaper The 2-year-old daughter of a woman found shot to death was left in an apartment with the body for three days, reports say. According to WLKY-TV, citing police, the victim's mother, Michelle Stone, discovered 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez with a gunshot wound to the head in her Louisville, Ky., home on Sept. 21. Next to her body on the living room floor, seemingly unharmed and taken care of, was Gonzalez's toddler...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Law & Crime

Tennessee Mom in Hospital After Trying to Save Her Two Young Children from Fatal Family Dog Mauling

A Tennessee woman is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries she suffered while trying to protect her two young children from a fatal attack by their family dogs. Kirstie Bennard, 30, is in the hospital after suffering serious injuries while trying to stop the family’s dogs — two pit bulls — from mauling her two young children, Hollace Dean Bennard, 5 months, and Lilly Jane Bennard, 2.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1005M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy