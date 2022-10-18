Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
RED Flag Warning for Bureau and Putnam Counties - Extreme fire conditions
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR. EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN AND. SOUTHEAST IOWA, AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Red Flag. Warning for extreme fire conditions, which is in effect until...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
wcbu.org
$3.46M maximum price set for design and construction of new East Peoria fire station
East Peoria's new fire station will cost no more than $3.4 million dollars. That's per a maximum price agreement the city has struck with River City Construction for the new fire station on Centennial Drive, near Illinois Central College (ICC). Dan Decker is an East Peoria commissioner and an assistant...
starvedrock.media
Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia
An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an active situation. Police have not confirmed what type of situation at this time. The sheriff's office says it will advise when the situation is clear. This is a developing...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Red Raccoon breaks ground on new, larger store
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of an old building in downtown Bloomington. A few months ago, Red Raccoon Games announced it has purchased the old Woolworth’s building in downtown Bloomington at 301 N. Main Street. Tuesday afternoon, owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy broke ground on the renovation in front of customers, staff and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
3 people hurt in Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
