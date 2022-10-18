ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IL

starvedrock.media

RED Flag Warning for Bureau and Putnam Counties - Extreme fire conditions

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR. EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EASTERN AND. SOUTHEAST IOWA, AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Red Flag. Warning for extreme fire conditions, which is in effect until...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia

An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
MAGNOLIA, IL
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed line closes Main St. in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday. According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus

PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
CREVE COEUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Red Raccoon breaks ground on new, larger store

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of an old building in downtown Bloomington. A few months ago, Red Raccoon Games announced it has purchased the old Woolworth’s building in downtown Bloomington at 301 N. Main Street. Tuesday afternoon, owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy broke ground on the renovation in front of customers, staff and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria

An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

3 people hurt in Woodford County crash

WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash late Thursday morning on Illinois Route 117, between Goodfield and Eureka. The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL

