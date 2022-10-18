Read full article on original website
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki says wearing Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress made her feel 'powerful'
Elizabeth Debicki was asked one thing when the world learned she was playing Princess Diana. Would she get to wear the revenge dress?. In 1994, Princess Diana wore a black off-the-shoulder bodycon dress designed by Christina Stambolian to an event at London's Serpentine Gallery. On the same evening, Prince Charles (now King Charles III) admitted he was unfaithful to her following their marriage becoming "irretrievably broken."
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'It's Been a Complicated Time'
Meghan Markle is opening up for the first time about the death of Queen Elizabeth II -- her husband, Prince Harry's, late grandmother. In a new cover story for Variety, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex breaks her silence following the passing of the British monarch and the subsequent events thereafter.
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences
King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
The History of the Wedding Dress Train
A train is the divine design detail that takes a wedding dress from ordinary to extraordinary. If you think of some of the most iconic celebrity brides in history, the first thing you'll likely note about the impact of their wedding dress is the length of the train. Princess Diana...
Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.
Lupita Nyong'o Admits She Knew She 'Was Going to Be a Meme' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
"I realized, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,' " Lupita Nyong'o says of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock Lupita Nyong'o was just as taken aback as everyone else watching the 94th Academy Awards. In a new cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress recalls the moment at March's Oscars when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Meghan Markle says she's 'thankful' for 'Deal or No Deal,' but not for how it made her feel
Meghan Markle is opening up about her experience as a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal." In the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, she breaks down the labels of "bimbo" and "dumb blonde," and reflects on a time from her past when she was a briefcase girl on the game show and how it made her feel "not smart."
A piece of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake just sold at auction for surprisingly little
An edible piece of British history is headed to the auction block — well, actually, we're not so sure it's edible anymore. On Oct. 19, British auction house Dore and Rees held an auction of items related to the royal family, including items of interest to Queen Elizabeth II, then-Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, the woman who would become the People’s Princess.
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Princess Diana's Fatal Car Accident Will Not Be Shown in 'The Crown'
Netflix's The Crown will not show Princess Diana's tragic fatal car accident. The moment of impact of the Paris crash will be excluded from the series, PEOPLE confirms as production on season 6 continues. "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," the streaming service said in...
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Prince Harry's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant
There are plenty of things we'd love to know about the royals, but we have to admit that the list of their favorite fast food restaurants ranks pretty high. Well, we've just been gifted with a nugget—or more appropriately, a cheeseburger—of intel thanks to Meghan Markle. In a...
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
Queen Consort Camilla Greets Dua Lipa in Lace Midi Dress & Block Heeled Pumps at the 2022 Booker Prize Ceremony
Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in style for the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction ceremony at Roundhouse in London today. The senior royal is set to present this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction following a reception and dinner at the evening event. Queen Camilla greeted organizers, short-listed authors, contest...
