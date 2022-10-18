Read full article on original website
Leland L. Knop
Leland L. Knop went peacefully to the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022 with his family by his side in Summerfield, Florida. He was 94 years old. He is survived by his step-daughters Janine (Frank) Standafer of Middle River, MD and Jacqueline Henson of Orange Park, FL. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Lee married Judith (Hubert-Hauger) on January 23, 1976.
Patricia Glenn Rogers
Patricia Glenn Rogers, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on October 15, 2022. She was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania in 1935 to James Thomas Glenn and Dorothy Beatrice Glenn. Patricia, or Pat as she was known by friends and family, grew up in Lake County, Florida and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1953.
Robert Kevin Tarmey
Robert Kevin Tarmey, “Tarts”, a die hard fan of the New York Yankees, his family and friends died on October 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. He was born in Amsterdam, NY, 1950, son of John and Virginia Volk Tarmey, attended St. Mary’s Church and graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1968. As a youth he played in St. Johns Little League, CYO Gaels, SUNY Plattsburgh baseball and various softball leagues.
Mary Grace Yenny
Mary Grace Yenny, age 92, of The Villages, FL, passed unexpectedly but peacefully on October 14, 2022, in the care of the Casa Bella Hospice House while holding her son’s hand. Born at home on January 22, 1930, in Lambertville, NJ, she was one of eight children of the late Hugh and Bertha (Sergeant) Duignan.
Patricia Moon Southwell
Patricia (Pat) Moon Southwell died on October 16, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, Florida. She was in the TNT sorority at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, from which she graduated in 1946. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina/Pembroke.
Thomas Berns Huettemann
Thomas Berns Huettemann, Colonel USMC Retired, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lady Lake, Florida on October 10, 2022. Tom was born in Heidelberg, Germany. He graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama and afterward served four years in the US Navy aboard the USS Simon Lake. He attended the University of Florida where he met his wife, Carol, and upon graduation received his commission in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from thirty-four years of military service, he devoted his time to his wife and his work at Hines VA and New Orleans VA Medical Centers.
Norita Stiles
Norita Stiles passed away Oct. 17, 2022. She was born Feb. 4, 1939. Norita met her husband, Dr. David Harry, when they were only 12 and 13 years old. They served together, as President and Vice President of Luther League for two years when teenagers and partnered in marriage shortly after. They raised their two children together through band, sports, college and beyond.
William Robert McGehean
William “Bill” Robert McGehean was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He left this world suddenly on October 14, 2022 at Leesburg Hospital at the age of 75. He was born November 11, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of William Joseph and Alice Jean McGehean. As...
Carmen Delbert DeWitt
Carmen Delbert DeWitt of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. His loving wife Julie Raney DeWitt was at his side at his death and faithfully took care of him during his illness. Julie and Carmen were married for almost six years and enjoyed traveling, dining out, golf, and time with their family and friends. Their happy marriage enriched their lives and those that were privileged to spend time with them.
A scary situation in Bison Valley
Sean Powers sent in this photo of a scary situation created at his home in Bison Valley. You can see it at 12025 NE 51st Circle in Oxford – if you dare!. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Oak Ridge Boys book upcoming show in The Villages
The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 26 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229. This show is in support of Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake (ladylakekiwanis.org).
John Aaron Summy
John Aaron Summy, 95 / 94 (because he always liked to tell folks he was a year older than he really was) of Muscatine, Iowa and The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Ocala Trauma Center in Ocala, Florida. The Funeral service will be held at 11:00...
Sarah (Knox) Goldman
Sarah (Knox) Goldman passed away from a long illness on October 9, 2022. She was surrounded by family and friends. Formerly of Plymouth and Brockton, MA, she moved to The Villages in 2000. Born in Haverhill, MA December 13, 1947 and brought up in Georgetown by her parents, the late John Knox and the late Margaret (Berry) Knox. Graduated from Georgetown HS in 1965; attended Katherine Gibbs School, Boston.
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
Joseph E. St. Paul Jr.
Joseph E. St. Paul, Jr. of The Villages, Florida, formally of Kingston, New York, passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia on October 13, 2022. He was 80 years old. Joseph (Butch, as he was known to many) and his wife relocated to Florida in...
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana
A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Outsiders paying to share the squares
The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
Skeleton cyclist spotted near golf course in The Villages
This skeleton cyclist has been spotted near the Volusia Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
