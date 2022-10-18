Read full article on original website
Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
WCAX
Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
lakeplacidnews.com
ON THE SCENE: Valley Hardware opens under new ownership
For about 90 years, the Valley Hardware store has become a beloved institution in Keene Valley, and it will continue. The part general store, part hardware store, part gift shop, and part building supply store that provides a central location for residents to get their mail is now operating under new ownership.
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
mynbc5.com
Traffic delays in Burlington's South End as Champlain Parkway Project undergoes construction
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Expect some traffic delays if you’re traveling in the South End of Burlington as the Champlain Parkway Project is undergoing weeks-long construction. Batchelder Street is closed to traffic for one week starting Oct. 18. Other areas impacted include Flynn Avenue, Briggs Street and Morse Place to install things like new sewer lines, water lines and storm water infrastructure.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. The Burlington School District announced last week it’s suing the chemical giant for damages to help cover the $165 million cost of building a new high school after the previous building was closed two years ago over contamination concerns. Now, one of the world’s leading PCB experts is bringing her knowledge to the Green Mountain State to help prevent the district’s situation from happening elsewhere.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking Near Burlington VT: 20 Top Hikes Near Burlington
I’m not sure about you, but whenever I think of the perfect hiking expedition, I find myself debating between cave, mountain or forest hikes. Thankfully, you can experience all of the above when hiking near Burlington VT!. You are reading: Hikes near burlington vt | Hiking Near Burlington VT:...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 22
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Calling all mad scientists, check out Creepy Chemistry Weekend at ECHO! Today and tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., explore foods that glow, make marbled paper, and participate in other spooky science activities with the chemistry department of UVM. It’s all a part of National Chemistry Week. Organizers say to come in costume, and maybe you could win the costume contest! It’s free with admission or your membership.
mynbc5.com
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
suncommunitynews.com
JCPenney Beauty opens with applause
PLATTSBURGH | With more than 100 top brands in makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more, the new JCPenney Beauty in Champlain Centre officially opened with applause Oct. 21. Local officials gathered with JCPenney staff and shoppers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the new beauty center’s opening with giveaways, gift...
sbmonthly.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
