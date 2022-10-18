Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine to Convert Drill Rigs to FLNG for New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy is taking a creative approach to addressing the strong continuing demand for infrastructure to support liquified natural gas production. The energy infrastructure company has awarded a contract to Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine for the engineering and conversion of two Sevan cylindrical drilling vessels to Floating LNG (FLNG) liquefaction facilities.
maritime-executive.com
Sea-Intelligence: Low Vessel Utilization Does Not Support Higher Rates
With global demand continuing to decline from shippers while the carriers have so far maintained their capacity, the analysts at Sea-Intelligence are warning that vessel utilization will remain low. Further, they warn that the imbalance between demand and capacity means that there is no structure to main freight rates. This comes even before an onslaught of new tonnage and increased capacity is expected to hit the container shipper segment in 2023.
maritime-executive.com
Germany May Allow Chinese Port Investment Despite Internal Opposition
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears to be backing China Cosco's bid to buy a 35 percent stake in the Tollerot container terminal at Hamburg - despite opposition from six federal ministries in his own government, according to a new report from two German public broadcasters. The Tollerot deal has been...
Comments / 0