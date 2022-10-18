Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Warm and windy weekend ahead of storm chances
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Our long awaited pattern shift is finally occurring across the country this weekend, which will ultimately have implications on our forecast here this weekend. After several days below average earlier this week, a warm regime has made its return to Central Iowa and that will continue into this weekend. Southerly winds will increase today ahead of a developing low pressure on the lee of the Rockies. This will transport an unseasonably air mass north with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. That southerly wind will start to fetch and transport moisture northward overnight into Sunday, which will keep tomorrow morning's low temperatures actually closer to the average high for this time of year. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies through the day and temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. The record high for Sunday is 84 degrees set back in 1899, so we may come close to that with a high likely reaching 83 here in Des Moines.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May
Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
Radio Iowa
Lack of volunteers, COVID, kills bluegrass festival in north-central Iowa
A bluegrass music fest will -not- be returning to the Hamilton County town of Stratford. The organizers of the Stratford Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival announced Thursday they’ve pulled the plug on the annual music festival. It has been held each July for 37 years, although there...
who13.com
New outlook predicts Iowa winter snowfall amounts
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north. Let’s take a look at what that means for Iowa and the rest of the nation. The 90-day-outlook...
Radio Iowa
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000
Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009. That’s down slightly from...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices
Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
Radio Iowa
All signs indicate an excellent pheasant hunting season launches next weekend
Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. “Coming off some of our August roadside surveys, this year we’re expecting a very similar outcome to last...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
