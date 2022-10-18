DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Our long awaited pattern shift is finally occurring across the country this weekend, which will ultimately have implications on our forecast here this weekend. After several days below average earlier this week, a warm regime has made its return to Central Iowa and that will continue into this weekend. Southerly winds will increase today ahead of a developing low pressure on the lee of the Rockies. This will transport an unseasonably air mass north with highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. That southerly wind will start to fetch and transport moisture northward overnight into Sunday, which will keep tomorrow morning's low temperatures actually closer to the average high for this time of year. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies through the day and temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. The record high for Sunday is 84 degrees set back in 1899, so we may come close to that with a high likely reaching 83 here in Des Moines.

