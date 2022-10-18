Read full article on original website
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Jemima Khan cuts a glamorous figure in white blazer and matching trousers as she walks the red carpet at Rome Film Festival
Jemima Khan cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet during the 17th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Saturday. The socialite, 48, looked radiant for the event where her film What's Love Got To Do With It? - which she produced - won an award for Best Comedy.
