Read full article on original website
Related
Experts: Hurricane Ian's floodwaters could lead to worse algal blooms
Will Hurricane Ian's aftermath also mean bigger algae blooms? ABC Action News spoke to experts working to answer that question in real time.
A rare but dangerous flesh-eating bacteria is infecting Florida residents
Hurricane Ian caused storm surges of up to 12 feet, leaving behind warm, brackish floodwaters where Vibrio vulnificus thrives.
WESH
Flesh-eating bacteria reports increase in Florida after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Ian are seeing nearly double the normal number of infections from flesh-eating bacteria that thrive in coastal floodwaters. According to the Florida Department of Health, so far in 2022, Florida has seen 65 cases and one death from the...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida is seeing a spike in infections caused by 'flesh-eating' bacteria after Hurricane Ian. Here's what to know.
As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, state health officials are warning that the deadly storm surge that came with it has led to a spike in infections caused by potentially fatal "flesh-eating" bacteria in the floodwaters. How many cases have there been?. According to the Florida Department of...
Florida officials report record number of infections caused by 'flesh-eating' bacteria after Hurricane Ian
Southern Florida officials are warning the public to take precautions as Vibrio vulnificus infections have spiked in the state following the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Health alert issued for several Sarasota County beaches after red tide detected
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said there are elevated levels of red tide detected on beaches in the area.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
flkeysnews.com
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans. If the blades are pointing toward the floor, it’s a good sign the storm surge inside the building was high enough to touch the ceiling. That’s valuable information for Fountain, a hydrographer with the U.S. Geological Survey tasked with figuring out where Hurricane Ian’s storm surge reached — and how high it rose.
capecoralbreeze.com
The new abnormal is about to become more abnormal
Back when COVID first hit in 2020, we were putting our own spin on the often used phrase to describe any seismic changes to the economy, the markets or the culture, which would inevitably be described by the pundits as “the new normal.” Our take was we had entered a period better described as “the new abnormal,” and on just about every front it appears that things are about to become a lot more abnormal.
WINKNEWS.com
One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County
Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was Approaching. My House Was Shaking. I Didn’t Know What to Do.
This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach a trained mental health counselor. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day. I have been living in Englewood for a year and half now,...
Ad from 1996 revealed in Southwest Florida after billboard damaged by Ian
An advertisement from 1996 is on display in Southwest Florida after a billboard was damaged by high winds from Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
coastalbreezenews.com
Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach
On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
Comments / 2