Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
How brands are leveraging digital OOH’s storytelling capabilities
Cherian Thomas, head of marketing and GTM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. The most successful advertising tells a story. It takes consumers on a journey, actively engages their interest and ultimately delivers on its promise. In many ways, it’s like any good movie — it features a straightforward plot with a beginning, middle and end.
Digiday
WTF is native advertising in email?
As consumer behaviors and expectations evolve, advertisers and marketers must remain agile and adopt new formats and mediums for communicating and engaging with target audiences. One method that’s proving effective in capturing consumer attention and driving action is native ads. When paired with email newsletters, they are able to deliver...
Digiday
How media agency Novus turned its hyper-local print expertise toward digital
It’s not every day one hears of a media agency executing on digital campaigns from a hyper-local perspective. But that’s exactly the niche that Novus (formerly Novus Media) has carved out for itself as it morphed its local print specialty into a digital-intense shop. The Minneapolis-area-based independent just...
Digiday
How brands are streamlining DX to meet consumer expectations
Customer expectations are constantly shifting, but one constant remains: customers who get a meaningful and immersive experience buy more, are more loyal and are more likely to promote a brand. That principle has made customer experience a competitive differentiator for every business. From airlines to beauty conglomerates, companies are turning...
Digiday
How NBCU’s ad tech platform is changing advertiser targeting across linear TV
The following article provides highlights from an interview between Krishan Bhatia, NBCUniversal’s president and Chief Business Officer, and Ari Paparo, founder and CEO of Marketecture Media. Register for free to watch more of the discussion and learn how reimagined targeting is transforming the ways brands go to TV. As...
Digiday
How media firms are creating success for 2023 amid uncertainty
Matt Bartels, principal and media practice lead, Alexander Group. Media firms are facing challenging market conditions, including rising inflation impacting consumer purchasing power, the war in Ukraine, supply chain pressures and global monetary restrictions. However, as companies start planning for the 2023 sales cycle, they are adapting their strategies to...
Digiday
Media Briefing: How Semafor’s Ben Smith is building a new global newsroom
In this week’s Media Briefing, senior media reporter Sara Guaglione chats with Semafor’s co-founder and editor-in-chief Ben Smith about launching the new media company with a U.S. edition and a sub-Saharan African edition. Meta is dropping Instant Articles, SiriusXM makes a play for more subscribers, and more. A...
Comments / 0