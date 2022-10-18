Suddenly Backed Up? The Reason For Your Constipation Might Surprise You

Image: Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock.

It’s a fact: Constipation happens to the best of us. For the 4 million people in the U.S. affected by this kind of no-go circumstance, the side effects are no joke. In addition to the standard bloating and abdominal discomfort, constipation can result in more serious symptoms like lower back pain and fever. And despite its prevalence, tracking down the cause isn’t always easy. Our digestive system can be sensitive—sometimes even the smallest change can throw off its rhythm. The next time you’re struggling to go, the culprit might surprise you. Turn into three unexpected factors that could be foiling your regimen—and a new line of remedies that can help you get things going again.

You traveled recently.

If you’re six ways to backed up, it could be because of your vacay. On a ho-hum day, your body knows your routine. It knows when you wake, when you eat, and how much activity to expect on a daily basis. But when you travel, everything changes—and that consistency disappears, which means your regularity can, too. Traveling, especially to faraway places in different time zones, disrupts your circadian rhythm, which can bring about digestive troubles like bloating and constipation. Not to mention, most of us eat differently when we travel: We tend to skimp on vegetables and fiber (and no, gelato is not a food group), and eat more processed carbohydrates and refined sugar. Oh, and we tend to drink less water when traveling, which also contributes to a digestive roadblock.

You aren’t getting enough exercise.

While the mechanism behind this phenomenon is still unclear, studies have shown that exercise helps constipation. Most researchers maintain that the gut responds to activity, and that physical movement can decrease the time it takes for food to move through the GI tract. Yet the average adult in the U.S. sits for 10 hours a day—and only 17 percent of adults exercise daily. Unfortunately, the opposite can also be true: You may be working out too hard, or too much. In fact, high-intensity workouts can overstress your body, making it hard for your gut to relax and move. On the flip side, working out for too long often leads to dehydration, and that can block you up, too.

You’re stressed out.

Running late to work? Sprinting towards a deadline? Dealing with a major life change? Stressful situations like these can result in, you guessed it, constipation. A growing body of research has underscored how psychological stress can cause gut microbial dysbiosis (an unhealthy imbalance of the gut microbiome). People who experience chronic or long-term stress and/or anxiety are susceptible to bloating, abdominal pain, and constipation.

What You Can Do About It

Drilling down to the cause of your constipation doesn’t automatically resolve the issue—instead, you need to take action. If you suspect that one of the above factors is the root cause of your constipation, here are three ways to get back to your regularly scheduled movements.

Pay extra attention to your diet, hydration levels, and sleep schedule.

This advice applies to your everyday life, but even more so when you’re traveling. With regards to your diet, do your best to incorporate more fibrous vegetables (especially broccoli, leafy greens, brussels sprouts, and artichoke hearts), fruits ( berries, apples, pears), beans, and legumes. From there, make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day. (The recommended daily fluid intake for men is 3.7 liters, and for women, 2.7 liters.) As for sleep, make a conscious effort to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day/night—this helps reestablish your circadian rhythm—and strive to get a solid eight hours of sleep per night. Also, practice good sleep hygiene: Log off all screens 30 minutes before bed, minimize sound and light exposure, and if needed, take an over-the-counter sleep aid like Welly Sleep Champ, which is free from artificial flavors, synthetic dyes, parabens, and talc. It’s non-habit forming and won’t leave you feeling groggy the next morning.

Take a gentle digestive aid or supplement.

Let’s face it: Sometimes you need extra support to get the go, well, going. When that happens, you can take a digestive aid like Welly Constipation Clearer. The formula is designed for relieving occasional constipation and irregularity, and it’s free of artificial flavors, dyes, parabens, and talc. Even better, Constipation Clearer is stimulant-free, meaning it’s safe and non-habit forming, and it works gradually (usually within 12 to 72 hours), so it won’t catch you off guard or at the wrong time. You can find Welly products on getwelly.com, or in Target stores nationwide. Note: If you incorporate the aforementioned lifestyle changes and experience indigestion or diarrhea as your body adjusts, try Welly Stomach Soother. It contains Bismuth Subsalicylate, which works as an antacid and anti-diarrheal to soothe symptoms.

Focus on stress relief.

By now you know that your brain and gut are closely connected—so, if you want to improve your gut health, reduce your stress. You can do that by engaging in gentle exercises like yoga, walking, meditating, reading a book, or unwinding with calming music. Other stress-relieving activities include dancing, taking a warm bath, deep breathing, and spending time engaged in an activity you enjoy, like painting, knitting, or baking.

Bottom line: Constipation and its accompanying frustration can be detrimental to both your physical and mental health. If you’ve tried these tips, and still can’t find relief, ask your doctor for a referral to a gastroenterologist or other GI specialist. They can run various tests and prescribe protocols to restore your smooth moves ASAP.