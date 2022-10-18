Column: Machado, Harper have justified Padres, Phillies spending big so far

Padres' Manny Machado fields balls during practice for the NLCS at Petco Park on Monday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Manny Machado wore a brown Padres hoodie, and shorts of brown and gold Monday.

The primary color to this week’s World Series-qualifying series that starts Tuesday in San Diego?

Hint: Picture $630 million in cash, as lush as an Irish meadow.

Machado has led the Padres to the National League Championship Series, four years after the team signed him for $300 million.

On the other side of this matchup, wearing red, Bryce Harper has paid off on Philadelphia Phillies' bet of $330 million in the same offseason.

It’s enough to make baseball agents and union officials weep tears of joy.

See, they'll shout, you get what you pay for!

Machado, sitting in front of an NLCS banner, fielded questions Monday from local and out-of-town media at Petco Park.

What did he envision four winters ago when he met with the Padres, Phillies and other teams as a free agent?

Showing his comedic timing rivals his reflexes on the ballfield, Machado slowly turned around, playing the room.

He cocked his head toward the NLCS emblems.

“Where are we at — NLCS?” he said. “I think it worked out pretty good, right? This has been the vision all along.”

The Padres are four victories from the World Series; before Machado showed up, they’d posted a grand total of one winning season across the previous 11 years.

Visions of brown October pinstripes danced in the heads of Padres leaders and Machado, to hear them, when they agreed to all that green, the richest contract in big-league history for a free agent.

For 300 million dollars, you don't think small.

“Going back to the meeting when I sat down with A.J. and he convinced me to come over here, I saw the vision,” Machado said. “I saw what he had and what this organization meant.”

“Obviously,” the Miami product added, “the city was one of the best cities in the country, and (home to) one of the most beautiful ballparks all across the nation. It was a matter of coming out here and trying to do something special. And, here we are today.”

What Machado couldn’t have envisioned in February 2019 was San Diegans going so bananas in support of the Padres.

He was a young boy in Miami when crowds of 60,000 to 65,000 turned the old Mission Valley stadium into a baseball Thunderdome, cheering the 1998 Padres as they eliminated the 102-win Astros and 106-win Braves.

Playing for the Baltimore Orioles couldn’t have revealed to Machado the hunger of Padres fans — old, middling and young — who were sick of seeing so many other cities’ sports fans rewarded.

He said he got only a partial sense of the fans’ ardor in 2020, robust thought it was, when the Padres beat the Cardinals in a three-game playoff series in San Diego, because the pandemic prevented them from attending the games.

Now, coming off the frenzied support of playoff victories Friday and Saturday nights against the Dodgers, he sees (and hears) how badly the locals want it.

“We feed off of that as a team," he said. "This has been awesome. I can't really say much more than that.”

Scared money doesn't win in today's National League. Building upon their mega-investments in Machado and Harper, the Padres and Phillies both made good on their sales pitches in February 2019 to support their respective 26-year-old stars by continuing to ramp up the payroll. As the brown and red chips piled up higher and higher, other teams folded their hands. I’m out, they said.

The league’s top six in player payroll are the same six teams that filled out the NL’s playoff field. The Phillies and Padres stood third and fourth in payroll, at $243 million and $233 million, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and reported by the Associated Press. And because the Padres were willing to pay up next year, they swung the August trade for Josh Hader, strengthening themselves and weakening the low-payroll, contending Brewers at the same time.

So Machado appreciates the competitiveness of both Chairman Peter Seidler, who runs a private-equity firm, and Preller, who local hoopsters say can be a feisty, even obnoxious dude in pick-up games.

“It's a matter of winning,” said Machado, who can opt out of the contract next year. “That's the ultimate goal — it's bringing a championship to the city.”

He said of Seidler: “I don't think anyone wants it more than him and his family.”

Harper tossed a similar bouquet Monday to Phillies control owner John Middleton, who, according to Forbes, made his fortune selling his family’s tobacco business for $2.9 billion. In cash.

“I knew John Middleton was going to do everything he could to win at all costs,” Harper said. “So being able to come in here and play for an organization like this, it's been a lot of fun.”

Machado and Harper were shown the money; now comes the showdown in a best-of-seven series to decide which 30-year-old star reaches the World Series, Machado for the second time, Harper for the first.

They’ve had similar seasons, thriving under a newly hired third manager — Bob Melvin with the Padres, Rob Thomson with the Phillies — since accepting the big contract. Both overcame a severe injury this summer — Machado, a nasty ankle sprain; Harper, a broken thumb courtesy of a wayward fastball from the Padres' Blake Snell.

And if a gold medal for swagger were awarded annually in baseball, Machado and Harper would be MLB finalists every year.

“I’m (salty word) Manny Machado,” the third baseman declared this summer, when asked if he was worried after the Dodgers beat up on the Padres. In his first season with the Padres, he told a Dodgers fan he’d bet his $300 million contract the Padres would win a World Series before the Dodgers.

Harper, walking into Atlanta’s ballpark last week, unzipped his sweatsuit to unveil to media a diamond-and-gold chain and Phillies pendant. Third-person references require some swagger, too. The lefty slugger, talking about the support he’s received from teammates, dropped one Monday.

“It’s been very easy for me to kind of just be Bryce,” he said, “because I don’t need to be anything else than myself.”

Money — not even a third of a billion dollars — can directly buy what Harper and Machado desperately want to get this week: four more wins, at the other’s expense, followed by four more against the American League champion.

“I just want to win at any cost in anything that we do,” Harper said.

Machado: “Honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week, for sure.”

It's about the W. See, there's no I in Manny or Bryce.

