ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday's race in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four on points. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. “I feel like we’ve been one of the four strongest trucks throughout the back half of this season,” Majeski said. “I feel really good about where our team is at. We put a full-fledged effort in for this race, but our focus has been on Phoenix since we won Bristol.” Zane Smith, the championship runner up the past two years, finished second.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up. The Commanders have not said how much time Wentz is expected to miss. Initial reports pegged it at four to six weeks, but the team would not confirm that estimate. Wentz broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand during the second quarter of Washington’s game at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13. He finished the game and helped the Commanders beat the Bears 12-7 to snap their losing streak at four.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy