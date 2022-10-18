Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sam Merrill is a No. 1 overall draft pick
Former Utah State Aggies basketball star Sam Merrill was taken by the Cleveland Charge. He has spent time in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses Suns employees in meeting, apologizes
LOS ANGELES – NBA commissioner Adam Silver was publicly criticized for only handing Robert Sarver a year suspension and $10-million fine as punishment for the findings in the 10-month investigation of the Phoenix Suns team owner. At the time last month, Silver said he couldn’t take the Suns away from Sarver and deemed the...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday's race in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four on points. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. “I feel like we’ve been one of the four strongest trucks throughout the back half of this season,” Majeski said. “I feel really good about where our team is at. We put a full-fledged effort in for this race, but our focus has been on Phoenix since we won Bristol.” Zane Smith, the championship runner up the past two years, finished second.
Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and face his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Taylor Heinicke is set to start for Washington against Green Bay on Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up. The Commanders have not said how much time Wentz is expected to miss. Initial reports pegged it at four to six weeks, but the team would not confirm that estimate. Wentz broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand during the second quarter of Washington’s game at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13. He finished the game and helped the Commanders beat the Bears 12-7 to snap their losing streak at four.
Comments / 0