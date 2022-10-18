ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’

An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Nevada Current

Their election denier is your election denier

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Some states are comparatively isolated from the most damaging influence of democracy haters. California, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado — they are likely to avoid the misfortune of election deniers in high office in the near future, or they operate with voting laws meant to expand, rather than restrict, voter access. But while such states act […] The post Their election denier is your election denier appeared first on Nevada Current.
FLORIDA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Neither will be allowed in the Nov. 8 general election. The ruling, which came just one day after oral arguments, is a major defeat for Gov. John Carney and Delaware Democrats. In an abbreviated order, the court said the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Kiplinger

Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today

With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

It's taking more time to cast a ballot in US elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 election brought out about 155 million voters. That represented 67% of Americans over 18, and it was the highest voter turnout of any modern election. Americans also set records in the percent and number of people voting early and by mail, continuing a decadeslong trend away from voting only on election day. That was the good news. The 2020 elections also saw record numbers of Americans forced to wait longer to vote, partly because of the increased number of voters and the difficulties of safely voting during a lethal pandemic. Tellingly, as in the past, if...
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout

More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections

A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

The GOP's Election Fraud Strategy Isn't New or Fleeting: Experts

Republican candidates have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, making claims of election fraud a key part of their campaign, and as many prepare to win in their conservative-leaning districts in the upcoming midterms, it seems the GOP strategy isn't going anywhere. The Republican Party has long been...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy