Read full article on original website
Related
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Their election denier is your election denier
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Some states are comparatively isolated from the most damaging influence of democracy haters. California, Washington, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado — they are likely to avoid the misfortune of election deniers in high office in the near future, or they operate with voting laws meant to expand, rather than restrict, voter access. But while such states act […] The post Their election denier is your election denier appeared first on Nevada Current.
Election deniers could make radical changes to Arizona voting
Republicans running for Arizona's top three statewide offices say they wouldn't have signed off on presidential results had they been in office in 2020.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Supreme Court strikes down vote-by-mail, same-day registration
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of Delaware has ruled the state’s mail-in voting and same-day voter registration statutes unconstitutional. Neither will be allowed in the Nov. 8 general election. The ruling, which came just one day after oral arguments, is a major defeat for Gov. John Carney and Delaware Democrats. In an abbreviated order, the court said the ... Read More
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
Trump planned to prematurely declare victory as early as 4 months before Election Day 2020, Jan. 6 committee claims
The January 6 committee claimed Trump hatched plans to prematurely declare victory months before the 2020 election. The panel received testimony that Trump's plans began as early as July 2020. The 2020 election was uniquely susceptible to premature victory claims due to the sheer amount of mail-in ballots. President Donald...
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?
Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several...
It's taking more time to cast a ballot in US elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 election brought out about 155 million voters. That represented 67% of Americans over 18, and it was the highest voter turnout of any modern election. Americans also set records in the percent and number of people voting early and by mail, continuing a decadeslong trend away from voting only on election day. That was the good news. The 2020 elections also saw record numbers of Americans forced to wait longer to vote, partly because of the increased number of voters and the difficulties of safely voting during a lethal pandemic. Tellingly, as in the past, if...
Democrats plan last minute push to boost key candidates and block election deniers
Democrats are not sitting idly by in the final month before voters decide control of both chambers of Congress and economic trends give the president’s party reason to fret about their ability to maintain their majorities. As news from Opec+ of plans to cut oil production for the first...
AOL Corp
Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout
More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
News Channel Nebraska
Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
Some Officials Fear Sabotage From Republican Election Workers
Believers in Trump’s lies about the 2020 election could take matters into their own hands this time around.
Midterm elections: Can I vote by mail in my state?
It’s almost time for voters across the U.S. to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, the outcome of which would determine control of the Senate and the House of Representatives for years to come.
The GOP's Election Fraud Strategy Isn't New or Fleeting: Experts
Republican candidates have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, making claims of election fraud a key part of their campaign, and as many prepare to win in their conservative-leaning districts in the upcoming midterms, it seems the GOP strategy isn't going anywhere. The Republican Party has long been...
Almost 2.7M people have already voted in general election: analysis
About 2.69 million people have already cast ballots in November’s midterm elections, according to the United States Elections Project. The project, which is managed by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, tracked early voting activity in 26 states that have reported data so far. Most of the reported votes...
Comments / 0