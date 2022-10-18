ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Kiplinger

Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today

With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins

Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot?

Elections for high-profile judicial positions like state Supreme Court justices get a lot of attention, and for good reason. The court issues consequential decisions on fundamental questions of democracy, like redistricting and abortion rights, so there’s a lot at stake. But nearly everyone who interacts with the courts only...
KANSAS STATE
Idaho8.com

Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections

A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice.

Kansas and all of the United States teeter on the edge of a treacherous canyon. If we drop into that vast gulf, climbing out again will take years if not decades. Yet nearly half of us, if not more, prefer to ignore the yawning abyss. As evidence, I present two separate yet interconnected stories. The […] The post Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KUOW

A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election

The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout

More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The first GOP attorney general in 50 years could transform the office, help corporate sector

Jim Schultz has the Republicans' best shot at winning statewide office in November. Here are some key ways the first Minnesota Republican attorney general in more than half a century could change the course of the North Star State The post The first GOP attorney general in 50 years could transform the office, help corporate sector appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Election Day 3 Weeks Away & Economically Illiterate People Reporting Things

Election Day Three Weeks Away & When Economically Illiterate People Report Things – Top 3 Takeaways – October 18th. Election Day is just 3 weeks away and one of the biggest questions is whether we’re about to see a political wave. After a summer full of news which seemed to have the cycle trending blue – there's been a dramatic shift towards the right in recent weeks. History was already on the side of the GOP, as the president’s party typically loses congressional seats in midterm election cycles (93% of the time). Now as votes are pouring in across the country, including over 600,000 ballots which have already been voted in Florida, polls are showing increasingly competitive races in places we haven’t seen them decades in many cycles. In any wave election there are races which weren’t originally on the prognosticators radars which break in unexpected ways. Recent polls are starting to show competitive races in blue states all over the place. This includes states like New York where the RealClear Politics average now shows just a five-point lead for the incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. If New York is potentially competitive this November, what isn’t? Most notable in gubernatorial races, is Oregon. Ronald Reagan was still president the last time they had a Republican governor. The Republican candidate in that race is pacing an average of a three-point lead. And here at home, Governor DeSantis is now projected with a 13-point win according to RealClear Politics. Were that to happen it’d be the...
GEORGIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Senate District 6 race sees Republican incumbent from Schleswig challenged by Harlan Libertarian

CARROLL, Iowa — In Iowa's Senate District 6 election, the two candidates acknowledge there's some clear overlap between the two of them. State Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and David Davis, a Libertarian Party candidate from Harlan, Iowa, both touted their staunch support of the Second Amendment in separate interviews with the Journal. And each candidate has spoken in favor of "educational choice," which often gives parents financial aid of some kind to send their children to non-traditional public schools.
IOWA STATE

