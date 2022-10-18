Read full article on original website
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
thecentersquare.com
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.
Conservative women are working on the front lines and behind the scenes to shape politics and policy that affect all Americans.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot?
Elections for high-profile judicial positions like state Supreme Court justices get a lot of attention, and for good reason. The court issues consequential decisions on fundamental questions of democracy, like redistricting and abortion rights, so there’s a lot at stake. But nearly everyone who interacts with the courts only...
Idaho8.com
Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice.
Kansas and all of the United States teeter on the edge of a treacherous canyon. If we drop into that vast gulf, climbing out again will take years if not decades. Yet nearly half of us, if not more, prefer to ignore the yawning abyss. As evidence, I present two separate yet interconnected stories. The […] The post Democracy balances on the brink in Kansas and U.S. Too many of us choose not to notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KUOW
A new group of voters is active for the 2022 November election
The August 2022 primaries and the upcoming November midterm elections are the first times many people in Washington will have the ability to cast a ballot after the right to vote was restored for formerly incarcerated people in the state. "Part of mass incarceration in the United States is this...
Midterm elections: Can I vote by mail in my state?
It’s almost time for voters across the U.S. to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, the outcome of which would determine control of the Senate and the House of Representatives for years to come.
AOL Corp
Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout
More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
The first GOP attorney general in 50 years could transform the office, help corporate sector
Jim Schultz has the Republicans' best shot at winning statewide office in November. Here are some key ways the first Minnesota Republican attorney general in more than half a century could change the course of the North Star State The post The first GOP attorney general in 50 years could transform the office, help corporate sector appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
iheart.com
Election Day 3 Weeks Away & Economically Illiterate People Reporting Things
Election Day Three Weeks Away & When Economically Illiterate People Report Things – Top 3 Takeaways – October 18th. Election Day is just 3 weeks away and one of the biggest questions is whether we’re about to see a political wave. After a summer full of news which seemed to have the cycle trending blue – there's been a dramatic shift towards the right in recent weeks. History was already on the side of the GOP, as the president’s party typically loses congressional seats in midterm election cycles (93% of the time). Now as votes are pouring in across the country, including over 600,000 ballots which have already been voted in Florida, polls are showing increasingly competitive races in places we haven’t seen them decades in many cycles. In any wave election there are races which weren’t originally on the prognosticators radars which break in unexpected ways. Recent polls are starting to show competitive races in blue states all over the place. This includes states like New York where the RealClear Politics average now shows just a five-point lead for the incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul. If New York is potentially competitive this November, what isn’t? Most notable in gubernatorial races, is Oregon. Ronald Reagan was still president the last time they had a Republican governor. The Republican candidate in that race is pacing an average of a three-point lead. And here at home, Governor DeSantis is now projected with a 13-point win according to RealClear Politics. Were that to happen it’d be the...
The GOP has its most diverse slate of candidates ever, Democrats say it doesn't matter
Allan Fung, the Republican nominee who has a very good shot of flipping the 2nd Congressional District in deep blue Rhode Island, says today’s GOP is "definitely is not the old Republican Party of the past." The former longtime mayor of Cranston – Rhode Island’s second-largest city – who...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Senate District 6 race sees Republican incumbent from Schleswig challenged by Harlan Libertarian
CARROLL, Iowa — In Iowa's Senate District 6 election, the two candidates acknowledge there's some clear overlap between the two of them. State Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and David Davis, a Libertarian Party candidate from Harlan, Iowa, both touted their staunch support of the Second Amendment in separate interviews with the Journal. And each candidate has spoken in favor of "educational choice," which often gives parents financial aid of some kind to send their children to non-traditional public schools.
Nymag.com
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
