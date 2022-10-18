Read full article on original website
ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
Inside the crucial Ohio Supreme Court races
While Ohio's Senate race has taken center stage in the upcoming midterm election, the outcomes of the state Supreme Court races could be even more important. Why it matters: This is the first year court candidates appear with party affiliations on the ballot. The results of these races could alter...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Ohio Supreme Court suspends local judge
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the disciplinary actions taken on a local judge.
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
NOLA.com
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices punt on deciding birthright citizenship case
A series of controversial early 20th-century Supreme Court rulings known as the "Insular Cases" will remain intact after justices declined to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth. The high court's denial was written without any noted explanation or dissent, meaning fewer than four voted to hear...
Ohio Supreme Court suspends Judge Pinkey Carr, removing her from Cleveland Municipal Court bench
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the majority of justices called “unprecedented.”. The justices voted 5-2 to indefinitely suspend the...
Why Jen Shah's Fraud Sentencing is Postponed—'RHOSLC' Star's Case Update
Bravo star Jen Shah was arrested in Utah while filming "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in March 2021 and was due to be sentenced in November.
New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’
A New Mexico federal judge on Friday rejected John Eastman’s request to block the search of his seized phone in a federal criminal probe and order any information collected from it to be destroyed, saying Washington D.C. is the lawful jurisdiction to decide such an issue. A 17-page order...
WWEEK
Michael Francke’s Family Applauds Oregon DOJ’s Decision Not to Appeal 9th Circuit Panel’s Decision on Frank Gable
The Oregon Department of Justice decided this week not to seek one avenue of appeal of a recent decision by a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirming a lower court’s decision to release Frank Gable from custody. The DOJ had the option to appeal...
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
KUTV
Court orders state to respond to proposed conditions before ruling on Jeremy Hauck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prior to making a decision regarding the man who murdered his mother in 2006 and placed her body in a freezer, the court is requiring the state to respond to the proposed conditions that were made public on October 11. Jeremy Hauck killed his...
Lawyers, judges back Gustafson as GOP push Brown in Montana Supreme Court race
Former Republican Gov. of Montana Marc Racicot had never made an endorsement of a judicial candidate before. That was until the Supreme Court race between Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who is running to retain her seat, and GOP-endorsed President of the Public Service Commission James Brown. “I ruminated about it for...
Wyoming Supreme Court Affirms 30 to 40 Year Sentence of James Wallace
The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the Laramie County District Court's judgment and sentencing of James Brian Wallace of Cheyenne on Wednesday. Wallace, 51, filed an appeal to challenge the District Court's judgement on October 19, 2021. Wallace was permitted to file with the Court a pro se brief specifying the...
