Related
Rental Startup Rentberry Enters Its Last Week Of Funding On StartEngine
The rental real estate market is lagging as the world becomes increasingly digitized, with technology playing a dominant role in major industries. Start-ups such as Rentberry have been capitalizing on this opportunity to revolutionize the rental market across the U.S. and internationally. The long-term rental platform leverages patented technology to create a seamless and hassle-free rental experience for tenants and landlords alike, thereby potentially saving billions in move-in costs and rental deposits.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
With Prices Dropping And Interest Rates Rising, Is Now A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?
One of the biggest decisions a person will make is whether or not they will buy real estate — maybe a house, rental property, duplex or apartment building. Making such a decision can be very emotional, although it’s very important. It can be both exciting and frustrating to make an offer on a property and be rejected and then to bid on another property and gain exactly what you want.
Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. Generates $7.5 Million in Its Latest Funding Round
Innovative African American-owned beauty company, Bellevue Beard Spa Inc., attracts the attention of investors as it raises more than $7.5 million in its funding led by BarterVentures. Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. (BBS) looks well on its way to challenging the status quo in the beauty industry as the company recently...
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Larry Summers Calls Terminal Rate Crossing 5% 'A Milestone:' What He Says About Potential Of Further Rise
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has pointed out that the terminal rate, as reflected by the Fed funds futures, has crossed the 5% mark, and this is a significant milestone. However, most of the possible increase in the current cycle has already taken place, he said. “The terminal rate,...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts
The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
Elon Musk Hints At 'Epic' Q4 After Revenue Miss, GM's Pricey Cadillac Celestiq Draws Flak, Automakers To Double Down On EV Spending And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
As the market staged a rebound, helped by a positive start to the earnings season, most electric vehicle stocks advanced in the week ended Oct. 21. The week’s EV news flow was headlined by market leader Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA earnings report. Here are the key events to bring...
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Petrobras Brasileiro 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Petrobras Brasileiro PBR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.92%. Currently, Petrobras Brasileiro has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion. Buying $100 In PBR: If an investor had bought $100 of PBR stock 20 years...
Why Rumble Has The Potential To Be A 'Game Changing Platform': Matt Kohrs on Stock Market Movers In Benzinga TV Exclusive
Matt Khors Retail Trading Commentator "There is no one on the other side to answer your questions as a creator on Youtube." "When your content and platform is ripped out from underneath you, it's a real punch in the face" said Kohrs. On Friday's (Oct. 21) episode of the "Stock...
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'
Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
